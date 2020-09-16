PS5 PS Plus members get PS4 games for free — Bloodborne, God of War, more

During the PlayStation 5 showcase, Sony has revealed that PS Plus members will be entitled to the PS Plus Collection: a library of the greatest, generation-defining games of the PS4.

PS Plus subscribers have enjoyed monthly games for free during the PS4 generation, most recently including popular titles like Fall Guys and Street Fighter V. It appears that Sony is taking that energy to an entirely new level, as PS5 owners with a PS Plus subscription will be able to access an entire library of the PS4’s greatest titles at launch.

This is an enticing opportunity for fans as it means newcomers to the console will be able to experience titles they’ve been hearing about and even PS4 players will be able to enjoy games that they may have not had a chance to.

Among the titles mentioned, some of the highlights are God of War, Persona 5, The Last Of Us, Bloodborne, and Detroit: Become Human. This is a huge announcement and very exciting for newcomers to the PlayStation world, as former Xbox players will be thrilled that they can now try out some of the titles they missed while preoccupied with the Xbox One.

