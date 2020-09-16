Harry Potter Hogwarts: Legacy RPG revealed for PlayStation 5

Portkey Games have announced their first console release Hogwarts: Legacy for the PlayStation 5, introducing the brimming world of Harry Potter to the next generation of gaming.

This will be an open-world RPG where players can join Ravenclaw, Gryffindor, Slytherin, or Ravenclaw to learn different magic that will be used to fight beasts and wizards alike.

The game will release in 2021 and will let players assume the role of a new Hogwarts student, letting fans play out their fantasies across the four houses in the academy.

Players will get to interact with some of the iconic areas from the Harry Potter franchise including the Forbidden Forest, inside classes, dormitories, the Great Hall, and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1O6Qstncpnc

The trailer showed off different classes and skills that the player will be able to hone including Herbology, Defense Against the Dark Arts, Potions, and, of course, Flying.

The project is in collaboration with Warner Bros Games, Avalanche, Wizarding World, and Portkey Games. Hogwarts: Legacy will be available in 2021 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.