God of War Ragnarok officially teased during September PS5 showcase

At the end of Sony's PS5 showcase, a sequel to God of War was officially announced, teasing that "Ragnarok is coming". The game is set to release in 2021 on PlayStation 5. No further details have been announced.
Details forthcoming...
