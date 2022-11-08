Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

While God of War Ragnarok doesn’t feature a Photo Mode at launch, we do already know for certain that one is coming very soon. Here’s a quick rundown on the details.

Given God of War Ragnarok is one of the most visually stunning games on the market, especially when making use of the PS5’s upgraded hardware, it’s only fair that players want to show off some of the more breathtaking moments.

Typically, that’s where Photo Mode comes into play. With most first-party PlayStation titles in recent years, this feature has been a staple, allowing fans to capture any moment they like and even make adjustments on the fly with filters, frames, and lighting effects aplenty.

Ragnarok unfortunately doesn’t come with such an option right out of the gate. That means players jumping in right away will simply have to make do with the existing Share button on the DualShock and DualSense controllers. Thankfully we already know for certain that a Photo Mode is in the works, so here’s when you can expect to see it.

When is Photo Mode coming to God of War Ragnarok?

While an exact release date isn’t yet locked in for Ragnarok’s Photo Mode, Sony has confirmed the feature will arrive in an update soon after launch. Further details are set to follow in the near future, implying that we could see it in no time at all.

Sony For the time being, players can rely on the old Share button method to save pictures of their favorite vistas in God of War Ragnarok.

Given the increasing complexity of Photo Modes in most new releases, it’s entirely possible developers are just taking extra care to ensure Ragnarok’s is ahead of the curve. So it’s safe to expect all the usual framing and polishing features you’ve come to enjoy, perhaps along with a few surprises too.

As for a prediction on the release window, while it’s possible we see Photo Mode before the year winds down, we’d hedge our bets on a Q1 2023 launch, possibly bundled into the same mega-sized update alongside the release of New Game Plus as well.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted right here as any further details emerge on God of War Ragnarok’s Photo Mode.