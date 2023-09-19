Phil Spencer responds after massive Xbox leak via court documents

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has addressed the massive Xbox leaks that made the rounds because of court documents related to the FTC case.

Late on September 18, court documents related to the FTC v. Microsoft case randomly hit the web, detailing Xbox’s future plans.

The documents confirmed an upcoming Series X|S console refresh, outed plans for an Oblivion remaster, and featured email correspondences between Spencer and other Microsoft executives.

Suffice it to say, this incident constitutes the biggest gaming-related leak of the year. And with everyone combing through the finer details, it was only a matter of time before Spencer and Co. spoke out.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Phil Spencer addresses torrent of Xbox leaks

Xbox boss Phil Spencer officially addressed the unprecedented leak in a quick Twitter post on September 19. The message reads as follows:

“We’ve seen the conversation around old emails and documents. It is hard to see our team’s work shared in this way because so much has changed and there’s so much to be excited about right now, and in the future. We will share the real plans when we are ready.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The District Court has since removed all evidence regarding the FTC v. Microsoft proceedings from its official website. Still, it’s unfortunate that many of the company’s future plans were disclosed because of a mistake.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In addition, Spencer discussed the leaks in a longer memo to Xbox employees. The Verge obtained a copy of the memo, wherein the executive mentioned the age of the leaked details and noted that Xbox’s “plans have evolved.”

Spencer’s correspondence further acknowledged the unfortunate breach of confidentially, specifically as it relates to external partners. “We will learn from what happened and be better going forward. We all put incredible amounts of passion and energy into our work, and this is never how we want that hard work to be shared with the community.”

Article continues after ad

The Xbox lead closed the message by telling staffers he appreciates their efforts, and that focusing on what they can control is a must. Like fans, Team Xbox has plenty to look forward to and much to be proud of, considering Starfield’s incredible success and the forthcoming release of Forza Motorsport.