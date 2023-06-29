Will Only Up come to console? PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo players desperate to play PC hit

Only Up is one of 2023’s biggest gaming sensations and sees players scramble to climb a seemingly never-ending Everest of obstacles. The game is available on PC, but will PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo players be able to experience it too?

Thanks to developers SCKR Games, players have a new rage-inducing climbing game to play – Only Up! Using the same core principles as its inspiration – Gettin Over It with Bennett Foddy – players need to negotiate precariously walkways, jump across impossible-looking gaps, and keep ascending until the game ends.

The devious gameplay loop of Only Up is that if you fall, you will lose progress. Depending on the circumstances, it’s entirely possible for you to fall all the way back to the beginning of the game and lose hours of progress.

As a result, the game has been played by some of the world’s leading steamers such as Dr Disrespect and xQc. If you’re eager to grab a slice of the action on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch, then here’s all the latest we know.

SCKR Games

Is Only Up coming to console?

Unfortunately, SCKR Games have yet to address the future of Only Up, and as of right now, it will remain a Steam-only title until they provide some clarity on the topic.

It’s no surprise that the devs are happy sitting back and watching their title enjoy the spotlight. With it being the first release for the team, it’s understandable that they might want to focus on making sure it stays completely operational on PC before delving into any other platforms.

Especially as speedruns are consuming the community. One streamer managed to complete the game in an astounding 33 seconds, which has led to other players desperately trying to match, and/or beat it.

In the meantime, we’ll keep you updated on any updates regarding Only Up coming to console.

