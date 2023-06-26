What is Only Up? Climbing game goes viral as streamers can’t stop raging at it

From iShowSpeed to Adin Ross, everybody’s raging on their streams while playing Only Up. The popular climbing game quickly gained widespread attention after its release. But here’s what it really is about and how can it drive you insane.

The sheer ridiculousness of the experience provided by several games has contributed to their widespread popularity, regardless of the quality of their graphics or plot. In the past, watching popular streamers rage and have fun with unusual games like Human Fall Flat, Among Us, and Fall Guys has been one of the most interesting things for fans.

Games like Getting Over It, on the other hand, have a reputation for driving players insane due to their extreme difficulty, which has led to streamers displaying extreme levels of rage. Only Up is a 3D take on a similar game in which the goal is to reach the very top of the world by climbing several obstacles.

Despite how simple it seems, streamers who own the game and have been playing it on their channels are furious because it is so difficult to win. Find out what the Only Up trend is all about and why streamers are rage quitting the game.

SCKR Games Players need to climb till the top of the map to win the game.

iShowSpeed, Adin Ross and more can’t stop raging at Only Up on their streams

Only Up is a 3D parkour game developed by SCKR Games and was released on May 24, 2023 on PC. The player’s character begins the game on the ground and must overcome an infinite series of obstacles while climbing them in midair.

The obstacles in the course include things like pipes, wires, buildings, garbage cans, tires, wooden planks, and even trampolines. The player’s mission is to ascend to the game’s highest point, where a hidden level can be accessed to win the game.

The game challenges the reflexes and parkour abilities of players from the same starting point regardless of skill level. Playing and beating the game have been the goal of extended live streams from streamers like iShowSpeed, Adin Ross, Hasan Abi, and Faze Cizzorz.

However, they all failed miserably on their first attempts, which resulted in public displays of rage. In a similar broadcast, streamer iShowSpeed slid off a platform halfway up the game after four hours of grinding, sending him all the way back to the beginning of the game.

As a result, Speed smashed his entire computer in front of his fans and unleashed his trademark rage. On the other hand, live chat viewers trolled streamers like Adin Ross to the point where he fell off a vital platform in the middle of a challenging level, causing him to lose his cool and rage as well.

Despite some extreme cases, even tired runs can be won by cool-headed streamers like Foolish, who then shared their victory with their audience. The craze for Only Up has just begun, and viewers are in for a rage show as streamers compete to be the first to beat the game.