Only Up speedrun records: Fastest completion, Any% glitchless, unrestricted, more
Only Up speedrunning is already off to a quick start just one month into the game’s release, as speedrunners beat the challenging platformer at breakneck paces. Here is a current look at the latest Only Up speedrun records.
Inspired by Bennett Foddy’s ever-challenging Getting Over It, Only Up has seen a surge of interest in the platform climbing game as many of the internet’s most popular streamers join the fun.
Despite being an incredibly challenging game, which will most likely see you fall all the way down again and again, titles like Only Up never seem to stop the speedrunning community from putting their best, or fastest, foot forward.
So here is all you need to know about the current world record holders of Only Up speedruns.
Only Up speedrun categories
There are mainly three types of Only Up speedruns, Any%, Bedless, and All Collectibles. Any% is the most popular one, with two categories found under this label, glitchless and unrestricted.
In bedless, there are two categories, unrestricted and No Major Skips. We will be mainly covering the Any% category of Only Up speedruns.
Only Up speedrun records
Below are all the latest Only Up speedrun records for both Any% Glitchless and Unrestricted:
Only Up Any% Glitchless
|Record
|Holder
|Date
|19 minutes and 42 seconds
|Distortion2
|27/06/2023
|19 minutes and 57 seconds
|FeiJiWen
|27/06/2023
|20 minutes 8 seconds
|BSxiaopang
|26/06/2023
|20 minutes 57 seconds
|xiaoy_mry
|27/06/2023
|21 minutes 3 seconds
|ErDan
|27/06/2023
Only Up Any% Unrestricted
|Record
|Holder
|Date
|33 seconds
|Shade
|27/06/2023
|39 seconds
|XeLiquid
|26/06/2023
|1 minute 6 seconds
|yashka833
|24/06/2023
|1 minute 8 seconds
|KingSalt
|26/06/2023
|1 minute 17 seconds
|Aiivan
|26/06/2023
Only Up Any% Glitchless
Currently, Distortion2 holds the record for the fastest Any% Glitchless run in Only Up at 19 minutes and 42 seconds, beating second place FeiJiWen by 15 seconds. Distortion2 is a long-time speedrunner of many games, with records in games such as Elden Ring, Bloodborne, Deathloop, Bioshock Infinite, and more.
He uploaded his world record run on June 28, with a time of 19:42, of which he says in the video description that it is possible to get under 19:30. And chances are he will break his own records in a matter of time, as he has done in many other games previously.
Only Up Any% Unrestricted
Then we have the Any% speedruns, which, as the name implies, is unrestricted, allowing players to use whatever method they would like to use to complete the game. Glitches and all.
And the record is currently held by Shade, a Kick streamer, who did his attempt on June 27. It took him 33.84 seconds to complete his run, a full six seconds faster than the second player below him.
Shade’s run saw him use a glitch that launched him from the ground level of the game all the way to the top, which allowed him to claim the title.
However as Only Up gains more popularity, there is no doubt that the world record will change hands as more players attempt to finish the game in as little time as possible. So check back here for updates when it is beaten once again.