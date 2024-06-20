What is Chained Together? New Only Up-style co-op game quickly takes over Twitch

A brand new co-op platformer Chained Together is blowing up on Twitch, so here is everything we know about the new title.

Chained Together dropped on Steam on June 19, 2024, this new title tests gamers’ ability to work together with a big twist in that all players are chained together and limited in their movement.

Following its launch, the title has already garnered major attention and is shaping up to be a new go-to title for streamers to play through at least once.

But what is Chained Together and why is it already blowing up on streaming platforms like Twitch? Continue reading for all the details.

What is Chained Together? New co-op game explained

First announced in 2023, Indie devs Anegar Games have finally dropped Chained Together on Steam, the 3D platformer already making waves online.

Chained Together tasks players with traversing through various locations, all the while being bound together, greatly limiting movement and making communication pivotal for success.

It is essentially a co-op version of Only Up, but instead of you and your friends individually climbing alone, you are quite literally chained to one another and forced to work together.

While one can play Chained Together solo, the combat and challenges of the game lend themselves to having a friend or two along for the journey, the aim to escape from Hell by climbing up as high as possible.

Sounds simple right? However, the game does everything in its power to stop you from climbing out.

Chained Together is quickly becoming a smash hit on Twitch

When it comes to the world of streaming, co-op games such as Among Us and Content Warning have proven to generate big viewers for streamers in large part due to the chaos that often ensues when content creators collab together. Now, we can add Chained Together to that list.

Despite Chained Together only releasing on June 19, Twitch streamers have already begun diving into the title, the likes of DisguisedToast and LilyPichu already jumping on a live together to play through the new co-op game. Reaching the six-figure mark for concurrent viewers across streams mere hours after the game went live, it’s already proving to be a massive success.

Simply head over to the Chained Together category on Twitch to watch a wide range of streamers doing their best to crawl out the depths of hell and conquer the platformers either with friends or on their own.