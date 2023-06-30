One D&D Playtest 6 changes: Classes altered & more

One D&D’s Playtest 6 is here, potentially bringing some dramatic changes to some of the famous TTRPGs classes. Here’s everything altered in the One D&D Playtest 6.

For most of 2023, Wizards of the Coast has been undergoing a series of changes. Naturally, some of those changes have been well-received by fans, and some have not been, such as the OGL drama in January which brought on mass D&D Beyond unsubscriptions.

Shortly after, WoTC revealed a new way to approach their fans, promoting Playtests for their upcoming One D&D edition, designed to accumulate all the best bits of 3.5 and 5e into one complete TTRPG system that can be changed when required.

These Playtests have seen dramatic changes to the Druid, perhaps inspired by the hit D&D movie, and so much more. Now, with the One D&D Playtest 6 released, seven classes face similar changes. So, what’s changed in the One D&D Playtest 6? Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s changed in the One D&D Playtest 6?

Most of the changes made in the One D&D Playtest 6 have been surrounding classes, with alterations being made for seven different classes. For ease, we’ve listed all the major changes below:

Bard

Choose from spell list at first level

New College of Dance subclass

Bardic Inspiration lasts 1 hour

Using Words of Creations: Power Word Heal and Power Word Kill are always prepared

Cleric

Trickery Domain has been smoothed out, along with Life, Light, and War Domains

Divine Intervention allows you to cast a Divine spell of 5th level or lower without using a spell slot

Greater Divine Intervention allows you to cast wish

Specialize at first level with Divine Order and at 7th level with Blessed Strikes

Druid

Wild Shape is a bonus action, requires prepared forms, and allows you to speak

You can convert Wild Shape uses into spells slots, and spell slots into Wild Shape uses

New Circle of the Sea subclass

An update to Circle of the Moon: spells, temporary hitpoints, and casting while in Wild Shape.

Monk

Now deal more damage for Martial Arts

You can now catch and deflect ranges spell attacks

Alterations to class features: Step of the Wind combines Dash and Disengage, Empowered Strikes deals more force damage

Paladin

Divine Smite is a spell

Lay on Hands is now a bonus action

All smite spells are paladin-exclusive and are free casts

Ranger

Added the Deft Explorer feature

Hunters Mark is ranger exclusive and deals more damage but only triggers once per turn

Conjure Barrage is a ranger-exclusive spell

Rogue

You can expend a sneak attack die to cause an enemy to go prone, poison them, and more

As an Assassin, you get advantage on Initiative and can deal sneak attack damage if you act before them, but it’s no longer a critical

Can use magic items as a bonus action

These changes are purely part of the playtest and are not set in stone. They are subject to change upon each playtest and before the release of One D&D.

