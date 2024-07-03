All Dungeons & Dragons Paladin changes in the Player’s Handbook (2024)

The holy warriors of D&D are becoming more powerful with the Player’s Handbook (2024), which changes and updates core Paladin class abilities.

Dungeons & Dragons’ Paladins combine martial and magical skills to carry out their Oaths and smite those who stand in their way. With the right build, they can be incredibly powerful thanks to their diverse set of abilities that lets them counter different kinds of foes.

The long-awaited rules revision is making changes to all of D&D‘s classes, giving players more to work with and tweaking abilities to make them more fun to play. Paladins in particular are benefitting from melee improvements and adjustments to core abilities that make them easier and more compelling to use.

Article continues after ad

Paladin subclasses

Wizards of the Coast

Oath of Devotion

Sacred Weapon and Holy Nimbus now last 10 minutes instead of just one. Additionally, Paladins can use a fifth-level spell slot to use Holy Nimbus instead of it only being available once per long rest.

Article continues after ad

Devotion Paladins are also getting a new feature called Smite of Protection, which replaces Purity of Spirit. This grants Paladins and nearby allies cover when they cast Divine Smite.

Finally, Shield of Faith and Aid have replaced Sanctuary and Lesser Restoration as Devotion Paladin oath spells.

Oath of Glory

Aura of Alacrity‘s impact is now determined by this Paladin’s Aura of Protection, which itself is largely unchanged.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Peerless Athlete will last an hour instead of 10 minutes, and Glory Paladins get a new oath spell called Yolande’s Regal Presence.

Oath of the Ancients

This Paladin’s Undying Sentinel feature is being improved quite a bit. Instead of dropping to 1 HP instead of 0 HP once per long rest, you now regain HP equal to triple your Paladin level.

Beyond that, Nature’s Wrath affects creatures of your choice within 15 feet, and they have to make a Strength save instead of choosing between Strength and Dexterity.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, Elder Champion uses a bonus action instead of an action and it can be refreshed using a fifth-level spell slot.

Article continues after ad

Oath of Vengeance

Vow of Enmity no longer requires an action; now, it can be applied when attacking. Vengeance Paladins can also transfer the effect to another foe when their current target reaches 0 HP.

Additionally, Relentless Avenger now reduces the target’s Speed to 0, and Avenging Angel can be refreshed using a fifth-level spell slot.

Lay on Hands

Wizards of the Coast

Instead of requiring an action, Lay on Hands now only uses a bonus action, allowing Paladins to heal and attack on the same turn.

Additionally, Lay on Hands no longer removes diseases, though it does work on Undead and Constructs.

At level 14, Paladins gain Restoring Touch, which lets them use their Lay on Hands points to remove certain conditions.

Article continues after ad

Weapon Mastery & Spellcasting

Paladins get access to Weapon Mastery, a new system that greatly benefits D&D’s martial classes. This gives characters extra abilities called mastery properties when using certain weapons.

Article continues after ad

At level 1, Paladins can pick two weapons to unlock their mastery properties; these can be changed every long rest.

Additionally, Paladins will now gain spellcasting at level 1 instead of level 2, allowing them to access magic from the very beginning.

Paladin Smite

Divine Smite is now known as Paladin Smite and grants you the spell called Divine Smite as a permanently prepared spell. This spell now requires a bonus action but can be used on unarmed strikes.

Article continues after ad

This represents a nerf to the 2014 class rules, where the Divine Smite feature was considered overpowered, as it could be combined with the Paladin’s Smite spells as part of a single attack.

Additionally, the level 11 skill Improved Divine Smite, which adds 1d8 radiant damage to melee weapon hits is now called Radiant Strikes and works with unarmed attacks.

Fighting Styles

Fighting styles are now considered feats. Paladins have the option of either choosing one at level 2 or taking Blessed Warrior, which gives them two Cleric cantrips.

Article continues after ad

Channel Divinity

Channel Divinity can now be used twice per short or long rest.

There’s also a new Paladin feature called Abjure Foes, which allows you to spend a Channel Divinity to force a number of creatures equal to your Charisma modifier to make a Wisdom saving throw. Those who fail become Frightened. This is unlocked at level 9.

Article continues after ad

Faithful Steed

Paladins who reach level 5 gain Faithful Steed, a new ability that promotes mounted combat. This makes the spell Find Steed always prepared and grants one free casting of it per day.

The mount itself has been upgraded to an Otherworldly Steed, which is better suited for combat and can even regain hit points when you’re healed through magical means.

Aura of Courage

While Aura of Protection remains intact, the level 10 ability Aura of Courage has received a small change. Now, if an ally enters your Aura while Frightened, the condition won’t have any effect.

Article continues after ad

Epic Boon

All classes now get an Epic Boon at level 19. These are powerful feats that are locked to high levels, so you’ll only be able to pick one by taking lots of Paladin levels.

Article continues after ad

While you wait for the Player’s Handbook (2024), be sure to check out our other Dungeons & Dragons coverage, including our guides on changes to the Barbarian and Fighter classes, as well as every subclass in the Player’s Handbook (2024).