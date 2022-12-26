Best Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

With the holidays finally here, many are looking for a Jackbox game they can enjoy with their loved ones. The fantastic Party Packs are here for exactly that. They’re accessible, great for families, and a perfect addition to any holiday gathering. Here’s the ranked Jackbox Party Pack list.

Whether you’re looking for a quick trivia game or a hilarious drawing experience, Jackbox Party Packs have it all. They’re filled with a variety of games which makes them ideal for a large family gathering or just a great way to get together with a group of friends.

However, despite Jackbox releasing one pack a year, not all were created equally, and some are arguably much better than others. We’ve taken the Jackbox games list and ranked all the packs out there so you know what ones are worth playing this holiday.

What are Jackbox Party Packs?

A Jackbox Party Pack is a series of unique party games developed by the company and features a variety of five different video games designed to be perfect for larger groups of people, no matter their ability.

They can be enjoyed on a plethora of platforms including mobile making them ideal for a large event like the Holidays.

What’s the best Jackbox Party Pack for the holidays?

While ranking the ten available Jackbox Party Packs can be a challenge due to the unique games present in each purchase, some undeniably shine brighter than others.

We’ve compiled a Jackbox games list to order them from worst to best so you know which one to grab in time for the holidays.

10. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

Jackbox This Pack is undeniably fun but feels lackluster compared to the other options.

Price: $29.99

Included games:

Drawful Animate

Job Job

The Poll Mine

Weapons Drawn

The Wheel of Enormous Proportions

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is widely regarded as the worst pack in the series. It’s by no means one you should ignore, but the games involved are relatively weak in comparison to other, older packs.

Games like Drawful Animate and The Poll Mine fail to truly hit their mark and Weapons Drawn feels like it could be so much more, especially when compared to the likes of Survive the Internet, Quiplash, and Fibbage.

9. The Jackbox Party Pack

Jackbox The first Pack has some fantastic games in there but feels a little dated.

Price: $24.99

Included games:

You Don’t Know Jack

Fibbage XL

Drawful

Word Spud

Lie Swatter

The first-ever Jackbox Party pack is undeniably filled with enjoyable games like Fibbage and Drawful, but it just fails to hold up against the other, much better, packs that came in the years after.

The games are fun, but for many, the more recent packs offer more balanced and enjoyable versions of the same games. Meaning, you can more than likely get a better version of these minigames in one of the other packs.

8. The Jackbox Party Pack 5

Jackbox This pack is chaotic fun but fails to introduce anything new.

Price: $29.99

Included games:

You Don’t Know Jack

Split The Room

Mad Verse City

Patently Stupid

Zeeple Dome

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 is filled with chaotic fun and caters to a wide variety of players from young to old. It also has some classic titles like You Don’t Know Jack and Patently Stupid, which is perfect for those owning a pack lacking in popular games.

The main reason this pack is so low down is that it fails to introduce anything new or groundbreaking. Despite this being one of the most recent additions, most of the games have better versions in other packs and you’ll likely find a better combination elsewhere.

7. The Jackbox Party Starter

Jackbox With only three games, this is an affordable taste into Jackbox.

Price: $19.99

Included games:

Quiplash 3

Tee K.O.

Trivia Murder Party 2

The Jackbox Party Starter is an ideal purchase if you’re looking for a cheaper dive into what Jackbox Party Packs can bring.

It includes a fan favorite in Quiplash which is a fantastic co-operative experience filled with chaos and undeniable fun. Then there’s Tee KO and Trivia Murder Party, which are equally as fun — with trivia, jokes, drawing, and more.

However, with the price in mind along with the quality and amount of games you get, it’s probably worth spending an extra $10 for a full pack, unless you’re looking for a more affordable taste into the world of Jackbox.

6. The Jackbox Party Pack 4

Jackbox The fourth pack is perfect for large groups who love a bit of chaos.

Price: $24.99

Included games:

Fibbage 3

Survive the Internet

Monster Seeking Monster

Bracketeering

Civic Doodle

The fourth Installment of the Jackbox Party Pack is undeniably enjoyable. It has variety, the ability to play with up to 16 people, and enough unique games to keep you and your loved ones entertained for hours.

Certain games can feel a little similar and often get repetitive after a while, but Fibbage is fantastic for those who know each other a little more than strangers, especially in the “Enough About You” section. On top of that, Civic Doodle is a great drawing game similar to Gartic Phone where players don’t have to be any good at drawing.

5. The Jackbox Party Pack 6

Jackbox Filled with variety, fun, and some fantastic titles, this is a great choice.

Price: $29.99

Included games:

Trivia Murder Party 2

Role Models

Joke Boat

Dictionarium

Push The Button

The Jackbox Party Pack 6 is a fantastic buy for those who want a mixture of games for a variety of situations. Role Models is great for groups that don’t know everything about each other, while Trivia Murder Party is exactly the kind of chaos you want when playing with close friends or family.

It’s got a great combination of titles along with easy-to-understand rules and a variety of genres. While it’s not the best pack available, if you’re a fan of word games, trivia, and deception, this is a fantastic choice.

4. The Jackbox Party Pack 7

Jackbox This may only be for eight people but it’s got some outstanding titles.

Price: $29.99

Included games:

Quiplash 3

The Devils and the Details

Champ’d Up

Talking Points

Blather ‘Round

Typically, when it comes to buying a good Pack, you’re looking for a few elements. The capabilities to play with small and large groups, a great variety, and some easy-to-learn but fantastic games.

The Jackbox Party Pack 7 has most of those, making it a great buy for any lover of a good chaotic group game. It’s got a fantastic variety of drawing, guessing games, talking, and longer adventure games which are all strong titles filled with fun.

However, the weak points are exposed through the maximum number of players only being 8 for most games, and the title, Talking Points. It involves making a speech based on a variety of prompts which can either be extremely fun or an introvert’s worst nightmare.

3. The Jackbox Party Pack 9

Jackbox The newer addition brings classic and brand-new fun.

Price: $29.99

Included games:

Fibbage 4

Quixort

Junktopia

Nonsensory

Roomerang

As one of the newest entries in the series, the Jackbox Party Pack 9 is a great pack to buy if you want enough variety to play longer titles or shorter more easy-to-understand experiences.

Roomerang is a fantastic game to play with a larger group of people who are comfortable speaking, it’s filled with roleplay, and chaos, and requires a good bit of quick-wit to avoid being voted out. Some may feel like Fibbage 4 is unnecessary but there’s nothing wrong with another version of an already fantastically popular game.

While Junktopia and Nonsensory may feel a little flat compared to Roomerang and Fibbage, the five choices are fun, modern, and easy to understand. Making for an ideal game to grab for the holidays.

2. The Jackbox Party Pack 2

Disney / Gameloft This pack doesn’t have to be brand new to be fantastic.

Price: $24.99

Included games:

Fibbage 2

Earwax

Bidiots

Quiplash XL

Bomb Corp

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 feels like a direct and considerable upgrade from its processor and ascends its own nostalgic popularity. Fans love this pack because of its fantastic games, not because it’s a classic.

Fibbage 2 is a great sequel to an already enjoyable game and Quiplash XL is essentially the normal title with two added expansions. Then there’s Bidiots, Bomb Corp, and Earwax which incorporate cooperative problem-solving, sounds, laughter, and drawing. It’s a guaranteed fun pack perfect for the holidays or any other time of the year.

1. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

Jackbox These Jackbox games are widely considered some of the best available.

Price: $24.99

Included games:

Quiplash 2

Trivia Murder Party

Guesspionage

Tee K.O.

Fakin’ It

Lastly, the Jackbox Party Pack 3 is undeniably the best pack in the series. It’s filled with some of the best games out there and introduces entertainment for a variety of players both experienced and new.

The pack has everything from trivia to drawing to practically everything a family needs to enjoy the holidays. Tee K.O. is widely regarded as the best drawing game in Jackbox while Quiplash 2 makes sure there’s still a classic game everyone will enjoy. On top of that is Trivia Murder Party for quiz-loving players and Guesspionage for a similar reason. Combine that with the deciphering Fakin’ It and you have the best in the Jackbox series.

