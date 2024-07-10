D&D Sorcerer class made stronger by Baldur’s Gate 3 change

The Sorcerer class is getting a much-needed change in the upcoming 2024 Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook, one that was already implemented in Baldur’s Gate 3.

While Wizards learn magic and Warlocks borrow it, Sorcerers ARE magic. They possess a natural affinity for the arcane arts, and as such, have powers that let them utilize raw magical energy.

In the 2014 Player’s Handbook, Sorcerers received the Font of Magic power at level 2, which grants Sorcery Points that can be used to add temporary spell slots, and Metamagic at level 3, which lets them spend Sorcery Points to change how their spells work.

Article continues after ad

Fans of the Sorcerer class disliked how Metamagic was received a level after you got Sorcery Points. The two mechanics are tied closely together, yet you had to wait before making the most of them. Baldur’s Gate 3 rectified this by giving you some Metamagic options at level 2 and more at level 3.

Article continues after ad

A new video on the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel has announced some of the changes that are coming to the Sorcerer class in the 2024 Player’s Handbook. Lead Rules Designer Jeremy Crawford confirmed that Sorcerers will now get Font of Magic and Metamagic at level 2.

“When you get to second level, you get Font of Magic and Metamagic at that same level now,” Crawford confirmed.

Article continues after ad

Not only do Sorcerers receive Metamagic at level 2, but all of the Metamagic options have been tweaked, with some additional choices brought over from Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything.

The Sorcerer received other changes, such as the new Innate Sorcery feature, which is equivalent to the Barbarian’s Rage ability, gaining Advantage on spells with attack rolls and increasing their saving throw DC.

The Sorcerer subclasses have also been improved, with the Draconic Sorcerer gaining the ability to summon dragons with spells and the Wild Magic Sorcerer having a completely reworked Wild Magic Surge table.

Article continues after ad

It makes sense for the Sorcerer to combine abilities at level 2, which was why Baldur’s Gate 3 did it in the first place. Not only does it give them access to their best feature earlier, but it also gives them a much better example of what Sorcery Points can accomplish. It’s just another example of how D&D is improving itself by using ideas from Baldur’s Gate 3.