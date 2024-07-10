D&D players slam Ranger class changes compared to Monk & Sorcerer buffs

Dungeons & Dragons players are largely underwhelmed by changes to the Ranger class announced for the upcoming Core Rulebook revision, especially as other classes receive more significant improvements.

On June 28, 2024, Wizards of the Coast released a video going over changes to the Ranger class that will release as part of the new Player’s Handbook later this year.

At the time, players were critical of the changes. But that frustration has only worsened following deep dives on the new Monk and Sorcerer classes that have some wondering if D&D‘s designers are purposely sabotaging the Ranger.

The Ranger has long been among the game’s least popular classes, but despite the designers completely overhauling it to the point where lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford calls it “a brand new class,” players aren’t impressed.

Article continues after ad

In a Reddit post titled “Is there a rule a WoTC that Rangers must always be at a disadvantage to other classes?” one player shared their disappointment with the new Ranger.

Article continues after ad

The main criticisms of the Ranger involve changes to the spell Hunter’s Mark and the lack of powerful late-game options compared to other classes.

While the designers have said the new rulebook “strengthens the Ranger class’s relationship with its trademark spell, Hunter’s Mark,” the fact that it now requires concentration has proven controversial.

Many Ranger spells also depend on the concentration mechanic, so the change means players will have to choose between using this core class feature and casting other spells.

Article continues after ad

Players have also slammed the class’ level 20 ability, which pretty much amounts to a +2 to damage. That’s led to plenty of comments mocking the change, with one YouTube comment reading “Capstone for Ranger: +2 damage, meanwhile wizards are a fireball machine gun…”

The changes to Ranger seem especially lackluster to many players considering changes to other classes like the Monk (which also received a complete overhaul) and Sorcerer – both of which are getting expanded access to their key class resources and abilities.

Article continues after ad

As they put it, “Oh not enough Ki points. No big deal we keep giving you more. Sorcerer points got you down. Don’t worry we will let you do a ton of stuff that use to cost points for free.”

Article continues after ad

Though the new Ranger class has been called lackluster, other changes in the Player’s Handbook (2024) have been more warmly received, including adjustments to spells and other mechanics that are directly inspired by Baldur’s Gate 3.