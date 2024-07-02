D&D 5E players demand update to Baldur’s Gate 3’s worst spell

Wizards of the Coast has discussed some of the changes made to existing spells in the upcoming Player’s Handbook, but one terrible Cantrip from Baldur’s Gate 3 has been noticeably absent from the discussion.

Not everyone who booted up Baldur’s Gate 3 was a fan of D&D or familiar with the new rules, especially considering the twenty-year gap between the game and its predecessor. As such, they had to pick up the rules quickly, considering how combat-focused the game is.

One Cantrip with a cool name that players were disappointed by was True Strike, a spell that’s supposed to help you hit enemies. However, it is too expensive in terms of Actions and has too short a duration to be useful.

The D&D 5E rules are set to be upgraded in the upcoming revised rulebooks, with the new Player’s Handbook set to launch on September 17. A new video on the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel has discussed how some of the spells will be changed, such as summoning magic, which now has the stat blocks for monsters printed in the book.

Unfortunately, one spell that was notable by its absence was True Strike, prompting fans to take to the comment section and ask for updates about the underwhelming Cantrip.

“I only care about what happens with True Strike,” one user wrote, while another said, “They better have buffed True Strike. I’m tired of people clowning on me for using that spell.”

“True strike. They didn’t mention it, and it had better be changed,” one user lamented, while another wrote, “If they keep True Strike as it was I’m gonna flip.”

An updated version of True Strike was printed in Unearthed Arcana, which lets you strike with a weapon using your spellcasting modifier. However, it’s unclear if this will appear in the Player’s Handbook, if this version has been changed, or if a different iteration of True Strike will be used.

There’s still time before the new Player’s Handbook is released, so Wizards of the Coast has plenty of time to unveil a better version of True Strike, especially now that the pressure is on, with millions of Baldur’s Gate 3 players exposed to its weakness.

