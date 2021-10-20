Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition: Release date, platforms, pre-order bonuses

A new version of Oddworld Soulstorm dubbed the Enhanced Edition is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles this year. Here’s everything we know so far, from its release date to new features.

The iconic gaming hero Abe made a triumphant return in 2021 with the release of Oddworld Soulstorm (you can read our review here), and now it’s being given a makeover with a new Enhanced Edition that finally arrives on Xbox.

Described as the “superior version” of the game, Oddworld Soulstorm’s Enhanced Edition will feature improved gameplay and motion code, as well as all of the updates and new content that’s been released since it launched.

Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition release date

The Enhanced Edition of Oddworld Soulstorm is scheduled for release by the end of November 2021.

We don’t have a confirmed release date yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as it gets announced.

Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition platforms

With the Enhanced Edition, Oddworld Soulstorm is finally arriving on Xbox consoles. It will also be available on PC through the Epic Games Store, and of course, on PlayStation consoles.

Here are all of the platforms you can play Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition on:

PS4

PS5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

PC (via Epic Games Store)

Gamers who already own the original Soulstorm release on PC or PlayStation consoles will automatically get upgraded to the Enhanced Edition for no extra cost.

Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition new features

The main feature of the Enhanced Edition of Oddworld Soulstorm is improved gameplay and motion code, delivering what’s been described as the “superior version” of the game for fans.

It will also include all of the updates that have been released since launch, which have fixed a number of bugs that were present in the game and improved other aspects like controls, textures, and audio.

Oddworld Soulstorm Collector’s Edition contents

Xbox users are in for a treat, as they’ll be able to get a deluxe Collector’s Edition of Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, featuring a whole host of collectibles as well as a physical copy of the game.

Advertisement

Here are the contents of the Collector’s Edition of Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition:

Exclusive embossed metal case.

9 inch Abe figurine.

160 page artbook.

3 art prints.

Mining Company keychain.

Abe’s Hand tattoo.

Tribal stickers.

There’s also a Day One Edition of the game available for Xbox consoles, which comes with an exclusive embossed metal case.

Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition pre-order bonuses

Anyone who pre-orders the physical editions of Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition at participating retailers will get access to the game’s original soundtrack as well as a digital artbook as a bonus.

The digital version of Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition will cost $39.99, the physical Day One Edition will cost $49.99, and the physical Collector’s Edition will cost $149.99.