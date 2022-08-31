September Nintendo Direct reportedly a “Zelda blowout” with numerous Switch ports

The rumored September Nintendo Direct has been reported to be a “Zelda blowout” with numerous games being ported to the Switch including Twilight Princess and Wind Waker.

Nintendo Direct has been the company’s way to announce new games to its fans over the last few years, with live streams every few months.

The next broadcast for 2022 is reportedly happening in September, although a specific date has yet to be announced.

Thanks to a recent stream from Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti, we now know that the upcoming event may be a “Zelda blowout,” featuring numerous games being ported to the Switch.

Nintendo Direct reportedly “Zelda blowout”

During the stream, Mike Minotti reveals that they are sure there will be Twilight Princess and Wind Waker ports released during the Nintendo Direct.

“Yeah, I think there’s going to be a lot of Zelda stuff at this thing,” Grubb said. “I think this is like a Zelda blowout for Nintendo.”

“If they’re going to have Zelda stuff there, this is not a Partner Direct, and those are the things that we’ve been hearing. The specifics that were name-dropped were Twilight Princess and Wind Waker HD ports to the Switch,” Grubb added.

Originally released for the GameCube, Twilight Princess and Wind Waker have both been ported at least one time, with Twilight Princess being released for the Wii and WiiU as well.

Wind Waker, on the other hand, only saw releases on the GameCube and Wii U.

There’s no mention of an update for Breath Of The Wild 2, so it seems that we may have to wait a little bit longer for more news on that front.