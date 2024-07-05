Taco Bell’s Mtn Dew Baja Blast gelato is finally here and fans can’t wait

Taco Bell’s Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato has been in the works for a while, and now the dessert is finally set to hit menus this summer.

The Baja Blast frozen dessert has been a highly anticipated item, with rumors of its speculated release date circulating the internet.

The dessert was first released in August 2023, with videos circulating TikTok of customers rushing to stores to grab one. Unfortunately, many were left disappointed as Taco Bell only trialed the new dessert in one Taco Bell location, and the Baja Blast Gelato sold out in only three days, proving to be a monumental success.

After an announcement by Taco Bell earlier in 2024 during the Live Mas Live Event, it was confirmed that the Mountain Dew Baja Blast would be making it to menus this year.

Popular food blogger Snackolator posted about the release, telling followers: “It’s almost here: Taco Bell is bringing Baja Blast GELATO nationwide this summer!”

“I was able to try this and I thought it was great – it had the Baja Blast taste and it was just pure fun and a perfect summer release.”

This reignited customer’s excitement surrounding the release, with one writing: “It’s about time.”

“Cannot wait to try it!” one wrote, while another said This sounds so good.”

Though there’s no word yet on the exact release date of Taco Bell’s Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on any updates from the chain.

This isn’t the first time that Taco Bell has collaborated with Mountain Dew to bring out a new dessert-based creation. In the same Live Mas event that brought us the new gelato, Taco Bell also tested a more unusual creation – Baja Blast Pie.