Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl leaks reveal third Avatar character joining roster

A new leak shows Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the Smash Bros-inspired fighting game, is adding a third Avatar character in Toph, the blind earth bender.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most revered cartoons in Nickelodeon history. On September 2, it was revealed that both Avatar’s Aang and Korra would be additions to the All-Star Brawl roster.

A new leak has surfaced online, revealing that a third Avatar character will be joining the roster, and it’s the fan-favorite earth bender Toph.

More All-Star Brawl leaks

All-Star Brawl has had its fair share of leaks leading up to its October 5 release date. Now, there’s a new round-up of leaks before the game announces its final few fighters.

The leaks came from the game’s official Discord server, which was promptly deleted after the pictures surfaced. The leaks show Toph, the earth bender from the Avatar series, will be joining the roster of fighters.

There are still two other fighters that are blurred out in the leaks, and some believe one of them could be the grumpy orange cat Garfield, which Nickelodeon owns the rights to.

For now, these leaks are pure speculation, but with the release date fast approaching we could be due for news on the final roster spots any day now.