NHL 23 player ratings have an updated list of the best goalies in the NHL. Here, we’ll rank the 10 best netminders in the league.
NHL 23 is bringing a massive update to player ratings as each installment of the iconic hockey franchise typically does.
We’ve already documented NHL 23’s overall player rankings as well as the best defensemen and centers.
Now, we’re onto the best goalies and are ranking the best 10 in the NHL.
NHL 23 player ratings: Top 10 Goalies
Goalies are the anchor of every quality hockey team, and without a decent one, you’ll be floundering every single time your opponent gets a half-decent shot on goal.
Here are the top 10 best goalies in NHL 23:
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|94
|Igor Shesterkin
|New York Rangers
|92
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg Jets
|90
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary Flames
|90
|John Gibson
|Anaheim Ducks
|90
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver Canucks
|89
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville Predators
|89
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina Hurricanes
|89
|Ilya Sorokin
|New York Islanders
|88
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida Panthers
|88
There are your best goalies at NHL 23’s launch. Of course, like every other NHL game before it, NHL 23’s player ratings will change throughout the hockey season as players play their way into, and out of, the top 10 list.
Stay tuned to our NHL 23 hub as we gear up for the upcoming hockey season with updates on the latest Chel.