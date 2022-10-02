GamingGaming

NHL 23 player ratings: Top 10 Goalies

NHL
nhl 23 goalie blueEA SPORTS

NHL 23 player ratings have an updated list of the best goalies in the NHL. Here, we’ll rank the 10 best netminders in the league.

NHL 23 is bringing a massive update to player ratings as each installment of the iconic hockey franchise typically does.

We’ve already documented NHL 23’s overall player rankings as well as the best defensemen and centers.

Now, we’re onto the best goalies and are ranking the best 10 in the NHL.

EA SPORTS
NHL 23 releases on October 14.

NHL 23 player ratings: Top 10 Goalies

Goalies are the anchor of every quality hockey team, and without a decent one, you’ll be floundering every single time your opponent gets a half-decent shot on goal.

Here are the top 10 best goalies in NHL 23:

PlayerTeamRating
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay Lightning94
Igor ShesterkinNew York Rangers92
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg Jets90
Jacob MarkstromCalgary Flames90
John GibsonAnaheim Ducks90
Thatcher DemkoVancouver Canucks89
Juuse SarosNashville Predators89
Frederik AndersenCarolina Hurricanes89
Ilya SorokinNew York Islanders88
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida Panthers88

There are your best goalies at NHL 23’s launch. Of course, like every other NHL game before it, NHL 23’s player ratings will change throughout the hockey season as players play their way into, and out of, the top 10 list.

Stay tuned to our NHL 23 hub as we gear up for the upcoming hockey season with updates on the latest Chel.

keep reading

Pokemon Anime Could Be In Trouble According to leaks
Pokemon

Leaker claims Pokemon anime is “in trouble” following ominous comments from staff

Laura Gray
TikToker slammed for sending nudes to strangers
Entertainment

TikToker sparks backlash after AirDropping nudes to strangers at airport

Kawter Abed
an image of overwatch 2 on steam deck
Overwatch

Can you play Overwatch 2 on Steam Deck?

Sam Comrie
loading...