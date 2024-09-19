Best players in NHL 25: Top forwards, goalies, & defensemen

Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, and Nathan MacKinnon highlighted the highest-rated players in NHL 25.

Early access for NHL 25 will start on September 27, just one week before the start of the 2024-25 campaign. But before then, EA Sports gave prospective players a look at the ratings for the NHL’s top athletes.

And to little shock, stars like former Hart Trophy winners Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Nikita Kucherov fill up the lists.

Here’s a look at the ratings for the best NHL players in NHL 25, sorted by position.

Best centers

We’ll start off with with the top centermen. Here are the best centers in NHL 25:

Rank Name Team Overall 1 Connor McDavid Oilers 97 2 Nathan MacKinnon Avalanche 96 3 Leon Draisaitl Oilers 95 4 Auston Matthews Maple Leafs 95 5 Sidney Crosby Penguins 94 6 Aleksander Barkov Panthers 94 7 Jack Hughes Devils 93 8 Brayden Point Lightning 92 9 J.T. Miller Canucks 92 10 Jack Eichel Golden Knights 91

The Oilers’ dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl dominate this list, as the two are in the top three among centers. 2024 Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon is the second on the list, while Auston Matthews and Penguins centerman Sidney Crosby round out the top five.

Best left wingers

Rank Name Team Overall 1 Artemi Panarin Rangers 95 2 Kirill Kaprizov Wild 93 3 Matthew Tkachuk Panthers 92 4 Jason Robertson Stars 91 5 Kyle Connor Jets 91 6 Filip Forsberg Predators 90 7 Jake Guentzel Lightning 90 8 Brady Tkachuk Senators 89 9 Jesper Bratt Devils 89 10 Alex Ovechkin Capitals 89

Plenty of star power is present among the top ten. Artemi Panarin is the top left winger in NHL 25, with Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov not too far behind. Matthew Tkachuk, part of the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, rounds out the top three. Other notable names include new Lightning forward Jake Guentzel and former NHL cover athlete Alex Ovechkin.

Best right wingers

Rank Name Team Overall 1 Nikita Kucherov Lightning 95 2 David Pastrnak Bruins 95 3 Mikko Rantanen Avalanche 93 4 Sam Reinhart Panthers 91 5 Mitch Marner Maple Leafs 91 6 William Nylander Maple Leafs 91 7 Clayton Keller Utah 89 8 Mark Stone Golden Knights 89 9 Lucas Raymond Red Wings 88 10 Andrei Svechnikov Hurricanes 88

Former Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov is the top right winger in NHL 25. Bruins forward David Pastrnak, who nearly set a career-high in points (110) last year, is tied with Kucherov among players at the position.

The Panthers are well-represented on these lists. Sam Reinhart is fourth among all right winters.

Best defensemen

Rank Name Team Overall 1 Cale Makar Avalanche 95 2 Quinn Hughes Canucks 94 3 Roman Josi Predators 93 4 Miro Heiskanen Stars 92 5 Victor Hedman Lightning 92 6 Charlie McAvoy Bruins 92 7 Adam Fox Rangers 92 8 Rasmus Dahlin Sabres 91 9 Devon Toews Avalanche 89 10 Josh Morrissey Jets 89

NHL 24 cover athlete Cale Makar is the top defenseman in NHL 25. Meanwhile, NHL 25 cover athlete Quinn Hughes is just behind him at 94 OVR.

Best goalies

Rank Name Team Overall 1 Connor Hellebuyck Jets 93 2 Igor Shesterkin Rangers 92 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Lightning 92 4 Thatcher Demko Canucks 91 5 Jake Oettinger Stars 90 6 Sergei Bobrovsky Panthers 90 7 Ilya Sorokin Islanders 90 8 Juuse Saros Predors 89 9 Jeremy Swayman Bruins 89 10 Linus Ullmark Senators 89

The goaltender list is topped by Connor Hellebuyck, who won the 2024 Vezina Trophy for best netminder in the NHL. Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who helped the Rangers make the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in three seasons, is the second, ahead of Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Top players

Here are the top 25 players in NHL 25, sorted by overall rating:

Rank Name Team Overall 1 Connor McDavid Oilers 97 2 Nathan MacKinnon Avalanche 96 3 Nikita Kucherov Lightning 95 4 Cale Makar Avalanche 95 5 Leon Draisaitl Oilers 95 6 Auston Matthews Maple Leafs 95 7 David Pastrnak Bruins 95 8 Artemi Panarin Rangers 95 9 Sidney Crosby Penguins 94 10 Quinn Hughes Canucks 94 11 Aleksander Barkov Panthers 94 12 Jack Hughes Devils 93 13 Connor Hellebuyck Jets 93 14 Mikko Rantanen Avalanche 93 15 Roman Josi Predators 93 16 Kirill Kaprizov Wild 93 17 Miro Heiskanen Stars 92 18 Matthew Tkachuk Panthers 92 19 Victor Hedman Lightning 92 20 Charlie McAvoy Bruins 92 21 Brayden Point Lightning 92 22 Adam Fox Rangers 92 23 J.T. Miller Canucks 92 24 Igor Shesterkin Rangers 92 25 Andrei Vasilevskiy Lightning 92

Be sure to check out how to pre-order NHL 25, plus what else is coming this year in the franchise.