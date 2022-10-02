NHL 23 player ratings: Top 10 Defensemen

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

NHL 23 player ratings include a brand new batch of skaters in the upper echelon of players, so here are the best 10 defensemen in the game.

NHL 23 player ratings are getting a major update in the latest version of the hockey sim.

Like every year, EA SPORTS offers hockey fans the only hockey sim on the market with upgrades to both gameplay as well as new game mode features as well as a roster update.

With the game almost here, let’s go over the 10 best defensemen in NHL 23.

EA SPORTS The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in the 2021-2022 season.

NHL 23: Top 10 Defensemen

Defensemen are incredibly valuable in NHL 23, as solidifying the blue line will help you lock down opponents’ best and fastest players from making big plays.

Here are the best 10 defensemen in NHL 23 including a mixture of familiar and new faces:

Player Team Position Rating Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche RD 94 Roman Josi Nashville Predators LD 93 Viktor Hedman Tampa Bay Lightning LD 93 Adam Fox New York Rangers RD 90 John Carlson Washington Capitals RD 90 Charlie McAvoy Boston Bruins RD 89 Alex Pietrangelo Vegas Golden Knights RD 89 Aaron Ekblad Florida Panthers RD 89 Drew Doughty Los Angeles Kings RD 89 Devin Toews Colorado Avalanche LD 88 Dougie Hamilton New Jersey Devils RD 88

Those ar the top 10 defenders in NHL 23. For the overall top rankings, check out our NHL 23 top 20 player ratings.