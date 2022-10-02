NHL 23 player ratings: Top 10 Defensemen

NHL 23 player ratings include a brand new batch of skaters in the upper echelon of players, so here are the best 10 defensemen in the game.
NHL 23 player ratings are getting a major update in the latest version of the hockey sim.
Like every year, EA SPORTS offers hockey fans the only hockey sim on the market with upgrades to both gameplay as well as new game mode features as well as a roster update.
With the game almost here, let’s go over the 10 best defensemen in NHL 23.
NHL 23: Top 10 Defensemen
Defensemen are incredibly valuable in NHL 23, as solidifying the blue line will help you lock down opponents’ best and fastest players from making big plays.
Here are the best 10 defensemen in NHL 23 including a mixture of familiar and new faces:
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Rating
|Cale Makar
|Colorado Avalanche
|RD
|94
|Roman Josi
|Nashville Predators
|LD
|93
|Viktor Hedman
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|LD
|93
|Adam Fox
|New York Rangers
|RD
|90
|John Carlson
|Washington Capitals
|RD
|90
|Charlie McAvoy
|Boston Bruins
|RD
|89
|Alex Pietrangelo
|Vegas Golden Knights
|RD
|89
|Aaron Ekblad
|Florida Panthers
|RD
|89
|Drew Doughty
|Los Angeles Kings
|RD
|89
|Devin Toews
|Colorado Avalanche
|LD
|88
|Dougie Hamilton
|New Jersey Devils
|RD
|88
Those ar the top 10 defenders in NHL 23. For the overall top rankings, check out our NHL 23 top 20 player ratings.