Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

NHL 23 player ratings are updated in the latest version of the game, and here are the top 10 Centers in the hockey sim.

NHL 23 brings a handful of core changes to gameplay, presentation, and major game modes like Franchise and online leagues.

On top of that is the massive roster update that comes with each NHL game which gives players all-new ratings and statistics that more accurately resemble their real-life play that previous season.

We’ve been documenting these updated ratings coming in this year’s edition of the game. Here, we will go into the top 10 Centers in NHL 23.

EA SPORTS Sidney Crosby is a top-flight Center in NHL 23.

NHL 23 Player ratings: Top 10 Centers

Centers are arguable the most important forwards on the ice as they control the action by winning faceoffs and dominating the middle of the ice.

Here are the top centers heading into NHL 23:

Player Team Rating Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 95 Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs 94 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche 94 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers 93 Sidney Crosby Pittsburg Penguins 93 Aleksander Barkov Florida Panthers 92 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay Lightning 90 Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh Penguins 90 Sebastian Aho Carolina Hurricanes 89 Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins 89

Player ratings are subject to change throughout the upcoming NHL season, as players will likely fall out of, and work their way into, this top 10.

Until the season kicks off stay tuned to our NHL 23 hub for updated information on the release of the game.