NHL 23 player ratings: Top 10 Centers

auston matthews blue maple leafsEA SPORTS

NHL 23 player ratings are updated in the latest version of the game, and here are the top 10 Centers in the hockey sim.

NHL 23 brings a handful of core changes to gameplay, presentation, and major game modes like Franchise and online leagues.

On top of that is the massive roster update that comes with each NHL game which gives players all-new ratings and statistics that more accurately resemble their real-life play that previous season.

We’ve been documenting these updated ratings coming in this year’s edition of the game. Here, we will go into the top 10 Centers in NHL 23.

EA SPORTS
Sidney Crosby is a top-flight Center in NHL 23.

NHL 23 Player ratings: Top 10 Centers

Centers are arguable the most important forwards on the ice as they control the action by winning faceoffs and dominating the middle of the ice.

Here are the top centers heading into NHL 23:

PlayerTeamRating
Connor McDavidEdmonton Oilers95
Auston MatthewsToronto Maple Leafs94
Nathan MacKinnonColorado Avalanche94
Leon DraisaitlEdmonton Oilers93
Sidney CrosbyPittsburg Penguins93
Aleksander BarkovFlorida Panthers92
Steven StamkosTampa Bay Lightning90
Evgeni MalkinPittsburgh Penguins90
Sebastian AhoCarolina Hurricanes89
Patrice BergeronBoston Bruins89

Player ratings are subject to change throughout the upcoming NHL season, as players will likely fall out of, and work their way into, this top 10.

Until the season kicks off stay tuned to our NHL 23 hub for updated information on the release of the game.

