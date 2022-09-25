NHL 23 player ratings: Top 20 players

NHL 23 is almost here, and with it, completely updated rosters with new player ratings for every skater and goalie in the game. Here are the top 20 players in NHL 23.

NHL 23 is EA SPORTS’ next installment in their long-running hockey simulation franchise.

This year’s version of the game sports some brand new features including cross-platform play, the introduction of female players in Hockey Ultimate Team, and upgraded presentation.

However, the number one thing CHEL fans look forward to each year is the updated rosters and player ratings. Below we will go over the top 20 players in NHL 23.

NHL 23: Top 20 player ratings

Here are the top twenty players in NHL 23:

Player Team Position Rating Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers C 95 Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs C 94 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche C 94 Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche RD 94 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers C 93 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins C 93 Patrick Kane Chicago Blackhawks RW 93 Roman Josi Nashville Predators LD 93 Viktor Hedman Tampa Bay Lightning LD 93 Igor Shesterkin New York Rangers G 92 Aleksander Barkov Florida Panthers C 92 Jonathan Huberdeau Calgary Flames LW 92 Artemi Panarin New York Rangers LW 92 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay Lightning RW 92 Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota Wild LW 91 Mikko Rantanen Colorado Avalanche RW 91 David Pastrnak Boston Bruins RW 91 Brad Marchand Boston Bruins LW 91 Adam Fox New York Rangers RD 90 Johnny Gaudreau Columbus Blue Jackets LW 90

Those are the top 20 players in NHL 23 at launch. As the NHL season plays out, ratings will change due to player performance, meaning players will be able to play their way in and out of this ranking.