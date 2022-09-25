GamingGaming

NHL 23 player ratings: Top 20 players

Lawrence Scotti
NHL
nba 2k232 colorado avalancheEA SPORTS

NHL 23 is almost here, and with it, completely updated rosters with new player ratings for every skater and goalie in the game. Here are the top 20 players in NHL 23.

NHL 23 is EA SPORTS’ next installment in their long-running hockey simulation franchise.

This year’s version of the game sports some brand new features including cross-platform play, the introduction of female players in Hockey Ultimate Team, and upgraded presentation.

However, the number one thing CHEL fans look forward to each year is the updated rosters and player ratings. Below we will go over the top 20 players in NHL 23.

NHL 23: Top 20 player ratings

Here are the top twenty players in NHL 23:

PlayerTeamPositionRating
Connor McDavidEdmonton OilersC95
Auston MatthewsToronto Maple LeafsC94
Nathan MacKinnonColorado AvalancheC94
Cale MakarColorado AvalancheRD94
Leon DraisaitlEdmonton OilersC93
Sidney CrosbyPittsburgh PenguinsC93
Patrick KaneChicago BlackhawksRW93
Roman JosiNashville PredatorsLD93
Viktor HedmanTampa Bay LightningLD93
Igor ShesterkinNew York RangersG92
Aleksander BarkovFlorida PanthersC92
Jonathan HuberdeauCalgary FlamesLW92
Artemi PanarinNew York RangersLW92
Nikita KucherovTampa Bay LightningRW92
Kirill KaprizovMinnesota WildLW91
Mikko RantanenColorado AvalancheRW91
David PastrnakBoston BruinsRW91
Brad MarchandBoston BruinsLW91
Adam FoxNew York RangersRD90
Johnny GaudreauColumbus Blue JacketsLW90

Those are the top 20 players in NHL 23 at launch. As the NHL season plays out, ratings will change due to player performance, meaning players will be able to play their way in and out of this ranking.

