New Xbox and PS5 pro console models expected as early as 2023

Upgraded pro versions of the Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles could be releasing as early as 2023, according to TCL Technology.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles were first released back in November of 2020 – and three years later, upgraded models appear to be in the works.

During a recent conference, Chinese-based company TCL Technology presented a showcase claiming that the new iterations of Sony and Microsoft’s consoles would be arriving by 2023 or 2024.

According to TCL, the “half-generation” of consoles will feature 8K video, 2160p rendering, and RX7700XT GPUs.

In a new conference, TCL Technology have said that a new Xbox Series S/X and PS5 Pro are coming in 2023/2024. Via https://t.co/FI7Jgq0egY pic.twitter.com/7v2sNVNVm4 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 25, 2022

This is hardly the first time new consoles have been rumored. Last year, Sony patents surfaced hinting at a PS5 pro model with both “light” and “high-end” versions.

Advertisement

The news comes at an interesting time, as many still find it difficult to acquire next-gen consoles. Additionally, a number of big releases so far in generation 9 have been cross-gen, leaving few current-gen exclusives.

It’s not clear how much either new console will retail for. So far, neither Sony or Microsoft have responded to TCL’s presentation and have yet to announce new hardware at the time of writing.

Amazingly, with Nintendo still yet to release a Switch Pro model, it will be amusing to see if upgraded versions of the PS5 and Xbox Series X are announced before a new Nintendo console.

Advertisement

Read More: All PlayStation Plus Premium games

With both Sony and Microsoft making huge studio acquisitions and now rumored to have more powerful machines in the works, this console war is shaping up to be a defining one, even despite the lack of software released thus far.