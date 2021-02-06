Apex Legends fans have been desperate to find out what Respawn has planned for the next-gen versions of the game. During an AMA on Reddit, the developer revealed some of their plans for the game’s Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions.

In November 2020, Sony and Microsoft released the next generations of console hardware in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, respectively. Since their release, fans have been desperate to acquire the new systems and see what they are capable of.

For many developers, the new consoles provided a chance to make improvements to their games and unleash the impressive power of the next hardware generation. Among the studios with big plans for their games on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 are Respawn Entertainment.

Outside of a few details in EA’s next-gen press release, Apex Legends fans have been in the dark on what to expect from the game on new consoles. During the Season 8 AMA on Reddit, several Respawn developers provided more insight into the studio’s plans for Apex Legends on next-gen hardware.

Is Apex Legends on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Apex Legends is playable on next-gen consoles, but with a small catch: the game is only available through backwards compatibility. Players can enjoy a performance boost up to 1440p on the new hardware, but this isn’t the version fully optimized for next-gen.

Despite the backwards compatible version not meeting the definition of next-gen, Respawn have confirmed they are planning a full upgrade for Apex Legends on both the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Here’s everything we know about the true next-gen versions so far.

Apex Legends PS5 upgrades

Apex Legends players can already take advantage of a few small upgrades when playing on the PlayStation 5. Boosted performance, higher resolutions up to 1440p, and faster loading times are a few of the next-gen benefits already available to the BR’s fans.

Outside of these general upgrades, EA also confirmed Respawn will implement “more formal enhancements” for next-gen versions in 2021. While the specifics have remained a mystery, Respawn’s AMA responses confirmed several benefits the studio plans to implement in the game’s true PlayStation 5 version.

Apex Legends Xbox Series X|S upgrades

Similar to those on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S players can also experience an improved version of the original Xbox One iteration. When playing on the latest generation of Xbox hardware, players will see the same performance, resolution, and loading time improvements as their counterparts on PlayStation 5.

In addition, the official enhancements planned for the PlayStation 5 will also be coming to Xbox Series X|S. While Xbox players are also largely in the dark, the same information revealed during the AMA on Reddit applies to their consoles as well.

120fps for Apex Legends next-gen

One of the most-requested features in any competitive title are high framerates. For fast-paced shooters like Apex, the difference between playing the game in 30, 60, or 120 FPS and beyond can literally mean the difference between winning or losing a gunfight.

Fortunately, Respawn revealed they are targeting higher framerates on next-gen hardware. When asked about the game’s framerate on new consoles, Steve Ferreira – director of Respawn’s new studio dedicated to Apex Legends development – confirmed their targeted framerates for next-gen consoles.

“120 FPS is one of our goals as we continue to look at [next-gen] features and balance,” Ferreira confirmed. The director clarified that he couldn’t promise anything specific, but that improving the game’s framerate on the new hardware is “high on the priority list”.

Apex Legends next-gen cross-progression

A huge topic since Apex Legends released has been cross-progression. While the BR does support crossplay between PC, Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Nintendo Switch (once that version is released), the game lacks any system for carrying progress between each platform.

While Respawn has explained the difficulties of implementing such a system into their BR before, the topic once again popped up during the AMA. One user revisited Respawn’s previous comments on the difficulties of implementing cross-progression and asked “Is this still the case?”

Chad Grenier – Game Director of Apex Legends – reiterated that Respawn is still weighing their options. He confirmed that while cross-progression would be a great addition, “it’s still a ways off most likely.” For now, next-gen players can access their unlocks from PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but cross-progression is unavailable outside of that.

Apex Legends next-gen release date

Despite the new information on Respawn’s plans for next-gen upgrades, players are still waiting for official confirmation on when those versions will be available. After EA’s announcement of the enhancements planned for 2021, there have been no further updates on the timeline for release.

While fans must continue to wait and see what Respawn has planned – and when the next-gen versions of the game will actually release – they can still take advantage of general performance improvements when playing on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Despite the lack of confirmed timelines, it sounds like getting these next-gen upgrades out to players is at the top of Respawn’s priority list. We will continue to keep you updated on the next-gen editions of Apex Legends as more information becomes available.