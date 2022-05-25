New Activision-Blizzard committee demands measures to prevent breastmilk theft

Activision-Blizzard employees have formed an anti-discrimination committee and are demanding the company take measures to ensure their breastmilk would no longer be stolen.

Back in December of 2021, employees at Blizzard made disturbing allegations about how their breastfeeding room was unsanitarily consisting of wood tables with caked up milk on them.

To make matters worse, they also claimed that refrigerators needed to be padlocked because other employees would place beer inside of them and even sometimes steal the milk.

“Someone had either taken my bags and tossed them, or stolen them for some creepy reason,” alleged Stephanie Lyon Peters. “This was devastating, not just for the creep factor but because I was already very low on supply and had a baby who wouldn’t latch.”

Blizzard employees aim to stop breastmilk thievery

Now, the anti-discrimination committee wants to ensure this will never happen again in its list of demands to the company.

According to The Washington Post, the demand letter sent to Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick along with other high-ranking company officials had a whole page dedicated to breastfeeding.

In it, the committee called for private lactation rooms for women who are breastfeeding or pumping. Additionally, they want the rooms to be locked and only available for those who lactate.

Furthermore, they are requesting that workers receive compensation for their time breastfeeding instead of having to clock out.

So far, it’s not known if Activision-Blizzard has accepted the demands for a lactation room among other things, but with the company facing a plethora of lawsuits, the pressure for change continues to mount.