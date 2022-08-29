New Mafia game announced to celebrate series’ 20th anniversary

A new Mafia game is in development at Hangar 13 and while fans have been hoping for Mafia 4 for a long time, they say it’s an “all-new” project.”

The Mafia series celebrated its 20th anniversary in style on August 29, with the iconic franchise getting a new installment in the future.

This puts to bed any speculation and leaks that have surfaced in recent months, with claims ranging from the series being finished and others saying Mafia 4 is rolling out in early 2023.

One report stated that a sequel was in the works, and while a timeline has not been given, we certainly now know that Hangar has something up their sleeve.

2K Mafia 3 first released in 2016, so fans have been waiting years for this moment.

New Mafia game announced

The series has made the likes of Tommy Angelo, Vito Scaletta, Don Morello, and others famous, with their gang-related activity which spanned over three previous games.

These included Mafia 1, Mafia 2, Mafia 3, and the definitive editions, which rolled out some years after they were first stacked on shelves.

Well now, fans can expect another entry.

In a game developer blog post, Hangar 13’s Roman Hladík confirmed the next Mafia game is in the works.

They said: “I’m happy to confirm we’ve started work on an all-new Mafia project! While it’s a few years away and we can’t share anything more right now, we’re really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories.”

No information has been revealed about which characters are set to return, or when the next installment will be set on the game’s timeline. Until then, the rumor mill will keep on turning.