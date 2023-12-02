New LEGO Harry Potter sets revealed for 2024

Grab your invisibility cloak and some butterbeer because new LEGO Harry Potter sets are on the way next year.

LEGO manages to collect a lot of properties for its sets, such as Star Wars and Marvel, to name a couple, and some of them go back over 20 years; Harry Potter is one of those set lines and is still powering on into the future. Several new LEGO Harry Potter sets have been revealed, most of them returning to the early Hogwarts years, and they are aiming for a release date next year.

New LEGO Harry Potter sets coming next year

A handful of LEGO Harry Potter sets have been revealed early by European online retailer “JB Spielwaren”, showcasing what the wizarding world has in store for next year.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Boathouse – 76426

Recreate the iconic boat ride all first years at Hogwarts must take in the new LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Boathouse set. This set contains 350 pieces and five minifigures, including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Professor McGonagall, Dean Thomas, and Neville Longbottom. It has a March 1, 2024 release date.

LEGO Harry Potter Flying Ford Anglia – 76424

Featuring two minifigures of Harry, Ron, Scabbers, and Hedwig trying their best to catch up to the Hogwarts Express in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The LEGO Harry Potter Flying Ford Anglia set contains 165 pieces and aims for a March 1, 2024 release date.

LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig at 4 Privet Drive – 76425

Arriving at Privet Drive is the adorable Hedwig; this set contains 337 pieces making up Harry’s most loyal companion, the street sign, a storage trunk with a wand and schoolbook inside, and a picture of Harry’s Parents. Hedwig features articulation in her wings and tail feathers and has 360 degrees of rotation on her head. She is an owl, after all. This set will fly into shelves on March 1, 2024.

LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid’s Hut: An Unexpected Visit – 76428

A bunch of tiny wizards pay Hagrid a visit, but one is here to sneak around. The LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid’s Hut: An Unexpected Visit set features 896 pieces and five minifigures, including Hagrid and young versions of Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Draco Malfoy. You can expect to come across this set on March 1, 2024.

LEGO Harry Potter Forbidden Forest: Magical Creatures – 76432

The LEGO Harry Potter Forbidden Forest: Magical Creatures set contains 172 pieces, making up the spooky woods and mixture of wildlife appearing alongside minifigures of Hermione, Ron, and Buckbeak. You can come across this set (hopefully not in a forbidden forest) on March 1, 2024.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Owlery – 76430

The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Owlery set contains 364 pieces and features three minifigures, including Argus Filch, Harry Potter, and Cho Chang in their winter gear, and a flock of busy Owls ready to deliver letters. The Owlery set is scheduled to be released on March 1, 2024.

Those are all of the confirmed new LEGO Harry Potter sets coming our way in 2024. Though that may be a far way off, consider it time to get to know the retiring LEGO Harry Potter sets before they’re gone forever! All of these new LEGO Harry Potter sets seem to have the same release date of March 1 2024.