Neverwinter Winter Festival of Simril 2022: Dates, activities, & rewards

Neverwinter fans can now celebrate the festive winter season with the Winter Festival of Simril, as the 2022 event will feature a variety of tasks and activities, as well as a new reward.

Spending the chilly evening with friends in the Dungeons & Dragons MMORPG Neverwinter is the perfect way to cozy up and embark on epic adventures. After releasing the 24th module of the game “Northdark Reaches”, players can now also prepare to celebrate the holidays with the 2022 Winter Festival of Simril.

The 2022 Winter Festival of Simril is the most recent edition of the wintertime holiday event for Neverwinter. During the festivities, fans can enter contests, complete activities, and even earn themed rewards.

Those wanting to participate in the Winter Festival of Simril will find it in the village of Twilight Tor. Below is everything Neverwinter fans need to know.

When is the Neverwinter 2022 Winter Festival of Simril?

Players can participate in the festival from Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 AM PT through Thursday, January 5 at 7:30 AM PT.

Cryptic Studios

To begin the Winter Festival of Simril, players can speak with the Simril Starguide NPC in the village of Twilight Tor. After starting, Vario Cepheid will dispense daily quests and the Starlight Giftmaster NPC will give a free gift to the player.

From December 18 through December 25 players can get a free daily gift.

Every quest in the 2022 Winter Festival of Simril

Neverwinter players will also have the ability to tackle festive quests throughout the duration of the winter event. These include the Twilight Run winter sledding quest, an Ice Fishing quest, a Monsters on Ice battle quest, a winter Stargazing quest, and the Gifts of Simril lightshow.

Each quest gives players a chance to go on a short, winter-themed adventure as a break from the dark action and spider destruction of challenges like Northdark Reaches.

All 2022 Winter Festival of Simril rewards

Players also have the chance to purchase a number of adorable Neverwinter rewards during the limited-time holiday event. These include the Vanity Pets Red Fish, Gold Fish, Green Fish, and Blue Fish earned from ice fishing. Players can also buy the Broom of Twilight from the Star of Fortune Trader and the Slug Vanity Pets from the Light of Simril Trader.

Additionally, the 2022 Winter Festival of Simril has introduced two new rewards. The Baby Displacer Beast and the Frozen Gorgon.

With so many adorable companions to collect, and fun activities to do, Neverwinter fans will be busy throughout the holiday season.