NBA 2K22 player ratings: Predictions, 99 OVR from LeBron to Giannis

The yearly NBA 2K player ratings are one of the most intriguing aspects each year, and with NBA 2K22 there’s bound to be some drastic bumps for some of the rising stars within the NBA.

Sports games have evolved over the years, and now they offer some of the best ways to experience the actual game, but while at home. NBA 2K has been leading these efforts in recent years, as they have implemented certain mechanics such as their story-driven campaign mode that has been stellar in recent years.

But, no sports game is complete without player ratings, and the release of any new NBA game is also a signal that’ll we see brand new ratings for all players within the NBA.

Once again, we’re going to see some drastic changes, so we’re going to run over our predictions into who we think is going to end up being in the top ten for NBA 2K22!

NBA 2K22 player ratings release date

We don’t know for sure when 2K Games is going to release the top players for this year’s game, as they’ve just announced the cover athletes of the game. Typically, they announced player by player just a few weeks before the game’s beta/full release, so keep your eyes peeled for some time in the middle of August for a reveal.

NBA 2K22 Player Ratings: our top 10 predictions

We are going to run over who we think is going to top out the ratings table for NBA 2K22, this is based on their recent rating in NBA 2K21, and how they performed over the course of the season.

Keep in mind, these are merely predictions, but the general consensus is that the following players should be near the top when the game fully releases.

10. Joel Embiid – Philidelphia 76ers – C – 94 OVR

9. James Harden – Brooklyn Nets – SG – 94 OVR

8. Damian Lillard – Portland Trail Blazers – PG – 95 OVR

7. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets – C – 96 OVR

6. Kawhi Leonard – Los Angeles Clippers – SF – 96 OVR

5. Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks – SF/PG – 96 OVR

4. Kevin Durant – Brooklyn Nets – SF – 97 OVR

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks – PF – 97 OVR

2. Steph Curry – Golden State Warriors – PG – 97 OVR

1. LeBron James – Los Angeles Lakers – SF/PG – 97 OVR

While we could see other players such as Devin Booker and Kyrie Irving creep into the top ten, we’ll ultimately have to wait and see what the final ratings are within the next month or so.

So that’s it for our NBA 2k22 player rating predictions! Be sure to check back when the official player ratings are announced!