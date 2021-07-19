 NBA 2K22 player ratings: Predictions, 99 OVR from LeBron to Giannis - Dexerto
NBA 2K22 player ratings: Predictions, 99 OVR from LeBron to Giannis

Published: 19/Jul/2021 17:18

by Nick Farrell
nba 2k22 player predictions
2K Games

NBA 2K22

The yearly NBA 2K player ratings are one of the most intriguing aspects each year, and with NBA 2K22 there’s bound to be some drastic bumps for some of the rising stars within the NBA.

Sports games have evolved over the years, and now they offer some of the best ways to experience the actual game, but while at home. NBA 2K has been leading these efforts in recent years, as they have implemented certain mechanics such as their story-driven campaign mode that has been stellar in recent years.

But, no sports game is complete without player ratings, and the release of any new NBA game is also a signal that’ll we see brand new ratings for all players within the NBA.

Once again, we’re going to see some drastic changes, so we’re going to run over our predictions into who we think is going to end up being in the top ten for NBA 2K22!

LeBron
2K Games
LeBron James has typically been the highest-rated player in every NBA 2K game.

NBA 2K22 player ratings release date

We don’t know for sure when 2K Games is going to release the top players for this year’s game, as they’ve just announced the cover athletes of the game. Typically, they announced player by player just a few weeks before the game’s beta/full release, so keep your eyes peeled for some time in the middle of August for a reveal.

NBA 2K22 Player Ratings: our top 10 predictions

We are going to run over who we think is going to top out the ratings table for NBA 2K22, this is based on their recent rating in NBA 2K21, and how they performed over the course of the season.

Keep in mind, these are merely predictions, but the general consensus is that the following players should be near the top when the game fully releases.

10. Joel Embiid – Philidelphia 76ers – C – 94 OVR

joel Embiid
2K Games
Joel Embiid was the shining star on a disappointing playoff run by the 76ers.

9. James Harden – Brooklyn Nets – SG – 94 OVR

james harden
2K Games
Harden was sidelined with injuries for portions of the season, but’s still widely considered one of the best players on the perimeter.

8. Damian Lillard – Portland Trail Blazers – PG – 95 OVR

Lillard Lillard was once again the driving force behind the Trail Blazers.

7. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets – C – 96 OVR

nba-2k21-rating-jokic
2K Games
Jokic was named the MVP from this past season, and his skillset has drastically improved over the years!

6. Kawhi Leonard – Los Angeles Clippers – SF – 96 OVR

kawhi-2k20
2K Games
Kawhi was unstoppable at points during this season but dealt with injuries during the Clippers playoff run.

5. Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks – SF/PG – 96 OVR

luka
2K Games
Luka has been honored with the cover of this years 2K title, the first of what we can assume will be many appearances on the game’s cover!

4. Kevin Durant – Brooklyn Nets – SF – 97 OVR

Durant
2K Games
Durant is going to be one of the three athletes of the 75th anniversary edition!

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks – PF – 97 OVR

Giannis
2K Games
The Greek Freak has been one of the best players in the league for the last five years.

2. Steph Curry – Golden State Warriors – PG – 97 OVR

steph
2K Games
Steph was one of the finalists for MVP this season once again!

1. LeBron James – Los Angeles Lakers – SF/PG – 97 OVR

LEBRON
2K Games
The King will undoubtedly be one of the top-rated players yet again.

While we could see other players such as Devin Booker and Kyrie Irving creep into the top ten, we’ll ultimately have to wait and see what the final ratings are within the next month or so.

So that’s it for our NBA 2k22 player rating predictions! Be sure to check back when the official player ratings are announced!

