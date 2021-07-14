NBA 2K22 pre-order guide: All editions explained, cover stars & prices

NBA 2K22’s release is just around the corner and the developers have finally announced what’s included in each edition.

2K Games have announced which basketball athletes will be making an appearance on the game’s cover, while also finally giving fans a good look at the three editions. Just like most video game releases, NBA 2K22 has a standard edition, cross-gen bundle, and a premium anniversary version.

Each of the three editions comes packed with different Boost types, MyTeam Promo Packs, MyPLAYER cosmetics, and varying amounts of in-game currencies. This year’s game also has a selection of new cover athletes, giving players a lot of variety when it comes to picking between each edition.

Advertisement

All NBA 2K22 editions and prices

NBA 2K22 will offer three editions of the game that players can choose from, all of which will be available in digital and physical formats. Find out what’s included in each addition below:

NBA 2K22 Standard Edition

The Standard Edition will be available for £59.99/$59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC) and £64.99/$69.99 on new-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S).

NBA 2K22 Standard Edition includes the following digital items with pre-order:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Luka Doncic MyPLAYER Jersey

95 Rated Luka Doncic MyTEAM Free Agent Card

NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle

The Cross-Gen Digital Bundle enables players to play the Standard Edition across previous and new-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This bundle will be available for £74.99/$79.99.

NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle includes:

Advertisement

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition

Lastly, the NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition will be available for £84.99/$99.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This version will also Dual-gen access, meaning you can play NBA 2K22 across the same console generation within the same console family.

Read More: F1 2021 driver ratings so far

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition includes:

100K VC

10K MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

NBA 2K22 cover stars

NBA 2K22 has a bunch of cover stars displayed proudly upon its box, showing off the very best players in the world of professional basketball. Global phenomenon and two-time NBA All-Star, Luka Dončić, graces the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle.

Meanwhile, a trio of the NBA’s most impactful men – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant – feature in the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.

Advertisement

Read More: F1 2021 review

In North America, players can also purchase a special version of the Standard Edition featuring six-time WNBA All Star and WNBA Champion, Candace Parker. This edition will be available exclusively through GameStop and EB Games. Parker’s appearance will be the first time a female athlete has been featured as a cover star.

Lastly, the Japanese Standard Edition features Washington Wizards Rui Hachimura, a rising star who was the first Japanese player to be drafted in the first round in 2019 and the first Japanese player to reach the NBA Playoffs.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about NBA 2K22 editions and what each version of the game includes. Make sure you follow Dexerto for all the latest NBA 2K22 news and guides.