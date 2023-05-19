My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble beta – How to sign up and play early

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble is a brand new action-packed battle royale for fans of the popular anime to enjoy, and there’s an open beta just around the corner. Here’s how you can sign up and play the game early.

The latest My Hero Academia game will see the franchise treading into the ever-popular battle royale landscape, and a brand new open beta is giving fans the chance to experience the game early.

Article continues after ad

If you’re keen to play as your favorite characters from the anime and use their unique Quirks to take down your enemies, then Ultra Rumble could be perfect for you. Here’s everything you need to know about how to sign up for the open beta.

The upcoming My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble open beta will release on May 25, 2023, at 7:00 PM PT and will be live until June 6, 2023, at 3:00 AM PT. This beta will only be available for players on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, and three new characters will be available to try.

Article continues after ad

This beta will give players who didn’t get to join the closed beta last summer the chance to check out the action-packed title, so make sure to sign up while you can.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to sign up for the My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble beta?

Bandai Namco The latest My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble open beta will be available on PlayStation.

The process for signing up for My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble open beta is a simple process where players need to do the following:

Navigate to the PlayStation store on your PS4 or PS5 Once in the store, search for My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble Download the free ‘My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble Open-B-Test Edition’ onto your console Once the beta goes live, simply open the application and start playing!

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Ulta Rumble open beta. Be sure to check out our My Hero Academia page for all the latest information.