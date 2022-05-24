MultiVersus community demands “broken” Taz nerfs ahead of open beta

MultiVersus closed alpha has been a hit amongst its fanbase, but the community has been vocal about nerfing the Tasmanian Devil.

According to their fans, Warner Bros has struck gold with their platform-fighting extravaganza in MultiVersus.

There appears to be a fighter for everyone with a roster full of unique and diverse characters such as Scooby Doo’s Shaggy, Game of Throne’s Arya Starks, and Steven Universe’s Garnet.

But with most fighting games, there is always that one OP character that seemingly rules them all. In MultiVersus’ case, that character is currently Taz.

MultiVersus community reacts to Taz being OP

MultiVersus devs announced on May 21, 2022, that they would be nerfing Finn, Jake, Harley Quinn, and Reindog, as they are currently wrecking havoc on the current state of the game.

Along with those aforementioned characters, it turns out that there are more characters from MultiVersus that the community want to see nerfed: Taz.

Offering their opinion on the game’s collection of characters, esports fighting game player SonicFox tweeted that “Superman, Finn, Jake, and Taz” were overpowered in the closed alpha.

Further driving SonicFox’s point home about the growing legend of Taz, Redditor slurmp223 uploaded a clip captioned “Taz 0 to death combo”.

And, as you would expect, the Reddit video showcases the player executing a monster of a sequence that prevents the opposing player from escaping the grasp of the Tasmanian Devil.

In their post, Reddit user crowgaming1i doubled down on the “Taz is Op” discussion as he explained: “Taz is broken and not just his ridiculous damage and knockback on his tornado.”

Further elaborating on their qualms with the Looney Tunes character, the player mentions a lesser-known Taz bug that seemingly happens at random. “He glitches out and goes invisible on PS4, doesn’t happen for Ps5 players.”

While the game is only in its closed alpha phase, it’ll be interesting to see how the community’s confirmed nerfs, and the wanted nerf of Taz will shape the game as we advance into the July 2022 open beta.