Next Nickeloden All-Star Brawl characters: Rumors & everything we know

Chaotic, cartoon combat is rife in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and the already notable roster could welcome new characters at any time. It’s already been bolstered since its debut and rumors suggest that even more are on the way to cause mayhem.

Taking obvious inspiration from the renowned fighting game franchise Super Smash Bros., Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl features a lot of the same fast and furious gameplay that has gripped gamers for years. Taking beloved TV characters such as Spongebob Squarepants, Garfield, and Ren and Stimpy, All-Star Brawl manages to capture the magic of animated anarchy.

The game launched with a base roster of 20 characters and more have been added since the game’s launch on October 5, 2021. The devs are still very much behind the project and there are hints and suggestions of more characters coming to the fighting title.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl new character rumors

To maintain the game’s post-launch content, it appears that a new character(s) is set to be unveiled on May 13, 2022 at 9AM PST.

A tweet from the game’s official account revealed that they are “Back to the lab again” which would suggest they are cooking up some new characters for fans of the game to use.

Back to the lab again pic.twitter.com/Yb9BxVfMyz — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) May 6, 2022

Players have already speculated that the mention of the word “lab” means that Dexter, from Dexter’s Laboratory, will be entering the fray. Another brainiac that would fit the criteria would be Jimmy Neutron, and the kid with outrageous hair would fit in nicely to the All-Star Brawl dynamic.

As well as these possibilities, other names have been outed as later inclusions to the game as content is drip-fed over time.

A list of potential candidates have been datamined for the game, and if they do turn up, it remains to be seen when. You can check out the full list here:

Squidward – Spongebob Squarepants

– Spongebob Squarepants Mr. Krabs – Spongebob Squarepants

– Spongebob Squarepants Plankton – Spongebob Squarepants

– Spongebob Squarepants Tommy Pickles – Rugrats

– Rugrats Rocko – Roko’s Modern Life

– Roko’s Modern Life Zuko – Avatar: The Last Airbender

– Avatar: The Last Airbender Vlad Plasmius – Danny Phantom

When can we expect new characters to drop in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl?

So far, Garfield and Shredder from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are the only DLC characters and they were spaced out two months apart following the game’s release.

This release cycle of free DLC was broken though as the previous updates would suggest that a new character should’ve dropped in April 2022. So a two-month gap doesn’t seem like it’ll be consistent moving forward and will all depend on the devs.