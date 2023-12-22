MTG Blood Rites Commander deck get 20% slashed off in last-minute holiday deal

The conquering vampires of Ixalan are back in the saddle, and now is the perfect time to add them to your MTG collection.

There’s no denying that Wizards really stepped up their game with The Lost Caverns of Ixalan’s Commander decks. Featuring powerful reprints and excellent new typal synergies, these decks are among the strongest and best-value Commander products ever released.

Blood Rites brings vampires back to the forefront in MTG, providing many new cards to expand on the bloodsucking beasties. It’s excellent to see the deck on sale this soon after The Lost Caverns’ release, and you’ll want to snap it up as soon as possible.

Blood Rites plays the Vampire hits in MTG, but adds intriguing new strategies at the same time. Lifegain and token generating are both present, as is an Aristocrats subtheme that has you sacrificing your vampires to make powerful flying demons instead.

This deck is a flavor win for sure, depicting the Legion of Blood’s pilgrimage below Ixalan and their attempts to bring back their bat god Aclazotz. For players who love MTG’s world and characters as well as its gameplay, Bloor Rites will give them plenty to digest.

As one of Magic’s most popular creature types, you’ll have no shortage of vampires to splash into Blood Rites and further improve the deck’s initially strong performance. Pretty soon you’ll be draining whole hordes of opponents and using that life to fuel your undead forces.

Blood Rites, as with The Lost Caverns of Ixalan at large, serves as an excellent on-ramp to MTG. If you’ve been wanting to pick up Magic or introduce it to someone else, this deck is one of the best ways to make a start.

