Mortal Kombat 1’s Ferra Kameo delayed by one month

Ferra will no longer launch in Mortal Kombat 1 as Homelander’s Kameo partner; she’ll now release alongside Takeda in July 2024.

Multiple playable characters in MK1’s Kombat Pack have been joined by Kameo fighters days or weeks after their wide release. For example, Tremor became available four days after Omni-Man, and Janet Cage entered the mix three weeks after Peacemaker.

Homelander’s and Ferra’s respective releases were supposed to follow a similar pattern. June 11 marked the regular launch date for Homelander, with Ferra penciled in for a June 25 debut. However, that is no longer the case.

NetherRealm has delayed the Ferra Kameo by one month, meaning she’ll now become available on July 23. This is the same day as Takeda’s newly announced early access date for Kombat Pack owners.

Everyone else can purchase Takeda à la carte one week later on July 30.

Developers shared the Ferra news in a post on Mortal Kombat 1’s official Twitter/X page. According to the brief update, Ferra’s delay is all about better balancing the character ahead of launch.

The message reads in part, “Before we can release Ferra as our next Kameo Fighter, we need a bit more time to make sure she can assist to the best of her abilities.”

MK1’s Kombat Pack offerings will be complete once Ferra and Takeda debut in July. NetherRealm and WB Games have yet to announce a second Kombat Pack, but long-running rumors suggest several more guest characters will eventually join the roster.

One datamine leak that surfaced early in June offered another hint at Scream’s Ghostface potentially launching as a guest fighter.

Additionally, even older rumors and leaks point to characters such as Doomguy and Harley Quinn possibly entering the Mortal Kombat 1 cast.