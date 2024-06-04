Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get bonus Palico gear

Monster Hunter Wilds is still a ways away, but that hasn’t stopped Capcom from showing off some special gear that players can look forward to unlocking when the game releases, as long as they have spent some time in another entry of the series.

The first gameplay trailer revealed that anyone who played Monster Hunter World, along with its DLC, Iceborne, and reached certain points in both would have access to some special Palico gear and weapons.

These are special pieces of equipment that Monster Hunter Wilds fans are sure to want to unlock, so we have the rundown on what you need to do in Monster Hunter World and Iceborne to have it ready to go when the new game launches.

How to get the Palico gear in Monster Hunter Wilds

The first set that you can unlock will be done through Monster Hunter World. In order to get this armor and weapon for your Palico, all you need to do is have a Monster Hunter save file that has completed character and Palico creation.

That’s it; you don’t have to finish a specific quest or have anything special in your inventory. All you need to do is pretty much start a save file in the game to unlock the gear set.

Now, the other set requires a little bit more time on your part and it must be done in Iceborne, the game’s DLC.

To get this set of gear, you will need to have a save file on your system that has completed the ending of Monster Hunter World, spoken with the character Feisty Fiver at the entrance to Astera, and then traveled to the Ancient Forest.

Basically, you need to start the expansion and save your game. Once you have installed Monster Hunter Wilds, you will then have access to the Felyne Duffel and Felyne Trekker Peckaxe.

How these pieces of equipment will be unlocked in the new title will be explained once we get closer to release. But for now, anyone who is planning on getting their hands on the sets can follow these steps in Monster Hunter World and Iceborne to be ready.

