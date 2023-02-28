Mongraal makes $1.6m by selling Yuga Labs NFT after winning Dookey Dash competition

Twitch streamer and former Fortnite pro Kyle ‘Mongraal’ Jackson has sold a 1-of-1 key NFT from Yuga Labs (creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club) that he earned from topping the leaderboards of their game Dookey Dash, making a whopping $1.6m on it.

Dookey Dash was a web-based game that ran for a limited time, exclusive for holders of the Bored Ape and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs, who could use those NFTs to claim a Sewer Pass that granted them access to the game.

Dookey Dash was an endless runner game, similar to the likes of Temple Run in the past, where players could compete to get the highest score atop the game’s leaderboard.

Article continues after ad

The ultimate goal, of course, was the number one spot, with the competition ending on February 8 to verify the leaderboards and the legitimacy of the scores. From there, Sewer Pass NFTs were transformed into rewards on February 15, with Mongraal taking the coveted 1-of-1 Golden Key NFT.

He initially listed the NFT for 2,222 ETH (approximately $3.6 million) on OpenSea and, after receiving and rejecting several smaller offers, announced on February 27 that he was finally selling up at 1,000 ETH (approximately $1.6m).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“A special thank you to Yuga Labs for hosting an incredible competition,” he said in a tweet on February 27. “I look forward to competing in future events. Royalties will be paid in full.”

Article continues after ad

The buyer was Adam Weitsman, the CEO of a New York recycling company called Upstate Shredding, who also holds a number of Bored Ape and Mutant Ape NFTs.

Sewer Pass holders that didn’t make it to the Dookey Dash leaderboard can still earn extra prizes in Dookey Dash: Toad Mode until March 1.