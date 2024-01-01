Mickey Mouse gets Lethal Company-style horror game as trademark enters public domain

It hasn’t taken long since an early version of Mickey Mouse entered the public domain for a new Lethal Company-style horror game to feature the classic cartoon character.

With multiple versions of iconic Disney characters entering the public domain lately, fans have been quick to turn these beloved properties on their head.

However, while Winnie the Pooh made waves in the horror movie industry, there haven’t been many games capitalizing on this opportunity.

That is until now, as Nightmare Forge Games has announced a new, co-op horror game featuring the most iconic of Disney’s cast of characters.

Nightmare Forge Games

Hunt Mickey Mouse with your friends as the character enters public domain

The announcement came today as Nightmare Forge Games released the trailer for Infestation 88, an upcoming game that pits players against Mickey Mouse himself.

The game looks to function similarly to Lethal Company, the hit co-op game from Zeekerss, as players team up to hunt down a monstrous Mickey Mouse before he takes them out first.

As explained in the game’s press release: “We’re excited to reveal Infestation 88, our upcoming co-op horror game inspired by Steamboat Willie that blends nostalgia with terror.”

They go on to mention that, “With Steamboat Willie just entering the public domain… we expect this game to continue drawing significant attention worldwide.”

This is important to know, as this version of Mickey Mouse is not the most current one that players may be familiar with.

Instead, the game is based off of the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse, the 1928 short that is regarded as the true debut of the character.

This short, and its versions of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, have just entered the public domain, which means that the developers are able to make this game with the characters.

There have been a handful of Disney characters who have entered public domain recently, resulting in them being used in horror-focused projects.

The most well-known of these projects is Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the 2023 slasher film starring Pooh and Piglet as the killers.