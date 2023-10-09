Marvel fans accuse Disney of ‘breaking up’ Mickey Mouse & Minnie with variant cover

Disney characters are becoming Marvel heroes for The Avengers and the X-Men’s 60th anniversary, but fans think the covers are trying to break up Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

It’s honestly surprising that Disney characters haven’t graced more Marvel covers. Disney famously purchased Marvel Comics in 2009, picking up the comics giant for around $4 billion in an era where they were recovering from years of financial woes.

In the wake of that purchase, Marvel has remained very careful about the brand crossover. You just don’t often see Spider-Man hanging out with Mickey Mouse.

Now, an appropriately massive moment has come to synergize the two brands for a celebration. Unfortunately, fans are much more concerned that the moment is breaking up one of Disney’s most beloved couples.

Mickey Mouse and Daisy are portrayed as Marvel couples on Disney Avengers covers

Announced today by Marvel Comics, the publisher celebrates the 60th anniversary of The Avengers and X-Men with a trio of What If…? Disney covers. The covers depict famous Disney characters reenacting key comic book covers.

Marvel Comics Disney characters are becoming The Avengers for an anniversary celebration.

The Avengers #1, X-Men #1, and The Avengers #16 are all getting the Disney treatment, with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Pluto making appearances as popular characters.

Fans noticed something was up, though. Two of the covers depict a pair of Marvel’s most iconic couples, but in both instances, it’s Mickey and Daisy instead of Mickey and Minnie.

The Avengers #1 depicts Mickey and Daisy as Ant-Man and The Wasp, while Minnie is on her lonesome as Iron Man (Iron Minnie?). Meanwhile, X-Men #1 features Mickey and Daisy as Cyclops and Marvel Girl; Minnie becomes Angel for this one.

Fans were quick to point out the dichotomy. Many took to Twitter, asking Marvel point blank if something was up with the pairing.

A handful of other fans did make note of the Avengers #16 cover depicting Mickey and Minnie as Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, characters who are typically portrayed as siblings. Fans pointed out the unfortunate similarities to their arc in The Ultimates III, where the two are controversially depicted as a couple.

Fortunately, more fans are concerned with Mickey and Daisy than anything. The covers, which will serve as variants for Amazing Spider-Man #41, #43, and #45, will be released in early 2024. For more Spider-Man and comic book news, be sure to follow all our coverage.

