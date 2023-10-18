The story of the school kids who mistakenly watched horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has received a new twist, with those students now meeting with a mental health counselor to discuss what they saw.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is a violent re-imagining of the stories by AA Milne. The horror movie takes the animals from Hundred Acre Wood, and turns them into bloodthirsty maniacs, with the kills both shocking and extreme.

Article continues after ad

Blood and Honey definitely isn’t for children, but fourth graders at a school in Miami recently watched a large chunk of the movie, making national news in the process.

Article continues after ad

And the fallout has been huge, with parents complaining to the school, and speaking to CBS News. And the school responding by encouraging students who were upset by the movie to speak to a counselor.

Kids who watched Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey now meeting with counselor

CBS News Miami has been investigating the incident at The Academy of Innovative Education in Miami Springs, where a math teacher played the first third of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey to fourth grade students on Monday, October 2.

Article continues after ad

The outlet spoke to Michelle Diaz – a parent whose twins were in that class – after she’d had a meeting with the school’s principal, and she said: “I feel completely abandoned by the school. They were exposed [to] 20 to 30 minutes… [the teacher] didn’t stop the movie, even though there were kids saying, ‘Hey, stop the movie, we don’t want to want this.'”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Diaz says that the students were allowed to pick the film, adding: “It’s not for them to decide what they want to. It’s up to the professor to look at the content.”

Article continues after ad

In response to the many complaints, school head Ms. Vera Hirsh released this statement to CBS News: “The Academy for Innovative Education has become aware that a segment of a horror movie was shown to fourth graders, Monday, October 2, 2023, was not suitable for the age group. Our administration promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

Article continues after ad

“We are actively monitoring the students and our mental health counselor and principal have already met with those students who have expressed concerns.”

Article continues after ad

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is available to rent pretty much everywhere. While for more TV and Movies coverage, head here.