Lethal Company player discovers way to survive missing quota

Missing quota is an ever looming death sentence for Lethal Company players as quotas become more and more difficult to clear. However, a few ingenious players have discovered a way to survive missing their quota. Kinda.

There are a lot of ways to die in Lethal Company. Surviving is the name of the game, and, though there are some ways to fight back, the ultimate method of survival is to run in, grab as much stuff as you can, and get out.

Article continues after ad

However, the only true ‘Game Over’ for players is missing quotas. Falling below the profit margin for The Company will result in all progress being reset.

Article continues after ad

Unless you were able to find a way to survive missing quota. An ingenious Lethal Company player discovered a way to do just that. Sort of.

Lethal Company players “form a union” with well-placed ladders

Though Lethal Company is a simple game on its surface, there’s complexity to be found in the ways players use tools like ladders and jetpacks in unique ways. And, though many a player has accidentally killed their friend using a ladder, many others have also used them to get across big gaps or reach previously inaccessible areas.

Article continues after ad

But a few Lethal Company players were interested to see if they could use ladders to escape death entirely. After missing quota, they assembled a phalanx of ladders to protect them from the cold, dead grasp of outer space.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

And, to their surprise, it worked!

In a TikTok originally posted by gamegloo, they proved it’s possible to survive. Even if you still get fired.

Unfortunately, it seems that Lethal Company initiates a fail state regardless of whether the player actually exits the ship or not, “killing” the player regardless of if they stay in the ship. But, if it wasn’t for this fail state, they would have survived.

Article continues after ad

With players already doing massive mod overhauls for the game and developer Zeekerss releasing a content update already, it’s hard to say what the future holds for Lethal Company and whether there’ll be a canon way to survive missing quota.

Article continues after ad

For now, though, we’ll just have to live with the reality that it’s impossible to get past the quota without being fired and the game ending. Even if it’s technically possible to survive getting ejected into space.