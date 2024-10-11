Metaphor: ReFantazio already has more players than any Persona game’s peak

In the first 24 hours of its release, Metaphor: ReFantazio has smashed the concurrent playercount of all Persona games on Steam, almost doubling the likes of Persona 3 and 5, and easily doubling Persona 4.

Hailing from Persona devs, Atlus, Metaphor: ReFantazio proves itself to be so much more than just another JRPG. In fact, in our review, we gave it five stars and labeled the adventure “a game-of-the-year-worthy title and a smash hit for Atlus to end the year with.”

It seems fans feel the same, after Metaphor: ReFantazio clocked in at 60,507 concurrent players in the first 24 hours of its release, according to SteamCharts. On top of this, Atlas reported that they’d already seen one million sales, all in the same 24 hours.

Steam Charts While it’s sure to increase, the all-time peak is already much higher than Persona games.

Naturally, the 60,507 concurrent doesn’t match up to the one million sales, but that’s all due to the fact that this is only reported for Steam players, the number of concurrent all across the other platforms is likely to be much higher.

What’s notable though, is that this all-time peak has decimated the player count of three massive Persona games.

According to SteamCharts, the all-time peak for Persona 3 Reload is 36,703. Interestingly, Persona 4 Golden’s all-time peak was considerably lower, clocking in at 29,984. Lastly, and understandably, the highly acclaimed Persona 5 Royal boasts an all time peak of 35,298, still lower than 3, but providing just how popular the adventure still is.

It’s also worth noting, there’s a concurrent playerbase of around 14,000 at the time of writing, much higher than the 1,000 sitting in 3 and 4.

That being said, compared to Metaphor: ReFantazio those numbers are nothing, proving just how monumental and popular the adventure already is. Considering that the game isn’t even fully out for some players, with it releasing on October 12 for PC players in New Zealand, Korea, Japan, and Central America, it’s even more impressive.

