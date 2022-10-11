Meta Connect 2022: All new games revealed for Meta Quest 2

Meta Connect 2022 saw a huge number of games revealed for Meta Quest 2, as well as updates on existing ones. Here are all the games revealed at the event.
Facebook parent company Meta hosted its Meta Connect event today, and while there was much to discuss the future of the “Metaverse”, there was plenty of time for some fun, too.
Despite the price increase of the Meta Quest 2, the platform shows no signs of slowing down and will gain plenty of new titles in the coming months.
Here are all of the Meta Connect gaming announcements in one place.
Marvel’s Iron Man VR
Release date: November 3, 2022
Previously a PlayStation VR exclusive, Iron Man VR will come to Meta Quest 2 on November 3.
The game was fairly well received on PS4, with a Metascore of 73, and features a full campaign that sees Tony Stark face off against Ghost.
Population: One Sandbox Mode
Release date: Unknown
Population: One is one of the most popular games on Meta Quest, and the battle royale title will add a new Sandbox mode. This user-generated creation tool will let players build and share new maps and modes within the game’s engine.
It’s currently without a release date as of Meta Connect.
Among Us VR
Release date: November 10, 2022
Innersloth’s incredibly popular social deduction title finally has a release date and will arrive on November 10 for $9.99. Players who pre-order Among Us VR will unlock a Mini Crewmate hat pre-order bonus.
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Retribution
Release date: December 1, 2022
The sequel to one of the Meta Quest 2’s best titles will arrive on December 1, with players able to explore new areas of the zombie-filled New Orleans.
Behemoth
Release date: Unknown
The Walking Dead wasn’t the only thing shown at Meta Connect from Skydance Interactive, with the team revealing its next project, Behemoth.
New studio acquisitions
Meta has confirmed the arrival of three new teams to be added to the Oculus Studios group. Marvel’s Iron Man VR developer Camoulflaj, Wilson’s Heart’s Twisted Pixel, and Resident Evil 4 VR’s Armature Studio will all join the growing roster.
That’s all the gaming announcements from Meta Connect, but for more on VR gaming, be sure to check out our list of the best Meta Quest games you can play in 2022.