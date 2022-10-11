Meta Connect 2022: All new games revealed for Meta Quest 2

Lloyd is Dexerto's Games Editor, and manages gaming content across the site including news, guides, reviews, and features. He can regularly be found playing Destiny 2 or any game that involves shiny loot. You can contact him at [email protected]

Meta Connect 2022 saw a huge number of games revealed for Meta Quest 2, as well as updates on existing ones. Here are all the games revealed at the event.

Facebook parent company Meta hosted its Meta Connect event today, and while there was much to discuss the future of the “Metaverse”, there was plenty of time for some fun, too.

Despite the price increase of the Meta Quest 2, the platform shows no signs of slowing down and will gain plenty of new titles in the coming months.

Here are all of the Meta Connect gaming announcements in one place.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Marvel/Camoflaj

Release date: November 3, 2022

Previously a PlayStation VR exclusive, Iron Man VR will come to Meta Quest 2 on November 3.

The game was fairly well received on PS4, with a Metascore of 73, and features a full campaign that sees Tony Stark face off against Ghost.

Population: One Sandbox Mode

BigBox VR, inc

Release date: Unknown

Population: One is one of the most popular games on Meta Quest, and the battle royale title will add a new Sandbox mode. This user-generated creation tool will let players build and share new maps and modes within the game’s engine.

It’s currently without a release date as of Meta Connect.

Among Us VR

Innersloth

Release date: November 10, 2022

Innersloth’s incredibly popular social deduction title finally has a release date and will arrive on November 10 for $9.99. Players who pre-order Among Us VR will unlock a Mini Crewmate hat pre-order bonus.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Retribution

Skydance Interactive

Release date: December 1, 2022

The sequel to one of the Meta Quest 2’s best titles will arrive on December 1, with players able to explore new areas of the zombie-filled New Orleans.

Behemoth

Skydance Interactive

Release date: Unknown

The Walking Dead wasn’t the only thing shown at Meta Connect from Skydance Interactive, with the team revealing its next project, Behemoth.

New studio acquisitions

Meta has confirmed the arrival of three new teams to be added to the Oculus Studios group. Marvel’s Iron Man VR developer Camoulflaj, Wilson’s Heart’s Twisted Pixel, and Resident Evil 4 VR’s Armature Studio will all join the growing roster.

That’s all the gaming announcements from Meta Connect, but for more on VR gaming, be sure to check out our list of the best Meta Quest games you can play in 2022.