Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s third wave of DLC tracks revealed: Rock, Moon Cup, Merry Mountain & more

The third wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC tracks has been revealed, and it includes a brand new track called Merry Mountain.

Following on from the second wave of DLC tracks that came out in March, Nintendo has confirmed that the second wave of Booster Course Pass tracks will arrive in the game on December 7, 2022.

It features two cups: Rock Cup and Moon Cup – each bringing with it a selection of classic tracks from the Wii and 3DS eras of Mario Kart. There will also be two tour tracks and a brand new course called Merry Mountain.

Nintendo This is the third of six waves of new tracks.

Here are all of the tracks featured in Booster Course Pass Wave 3:

Rock Cup:

London Loop (Tour)

Boo Lake (GBA)

Rock Rock Mountain (3DS)

Maple Treeway (Wii)

Moon Cup:

Berlin Byways (Tour)

Peach Gardens (3DS)

Merry Mountain (NEW)

Rainbow Road (3DS)

Anyone who has purchased the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will automatically get these new courses when they’re released at the start of August. However, it can also be purchased as a separate DLC by those who don’t have the pass.

Nintendo also released a trailer showing off the new tracks, which you can watch below:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass costs $24.99 and will eventually include six waves (this being the third) releasing before the end of 2023. This will add a total of 48 tracks – doubling the amount from the base game.

