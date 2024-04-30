If you’re looking to check out gaming’s latest viral sensation for free, you might be wondering if Manor Lords is on Game Pass. We’ve got all the info you need.

Medieval strategy game Manor Lords joins 2024’s growing roster of indie sensations alongside hits like Palworld and Content Warning. Developed by a single person, the game has had an explosive launch.

Steadily climbing Steam Charts and crashing its store page on its first day, the game has captivated audiences. Manor Lords caters to a culture rocked by Game of Thrones that wants to live out the fantasy of ruling a region and its people.

There’s an obvious appeal there and if you’re looking to try it out, you might want to do so in a risk-free way. So, Is Manor Lords on Game Pass?

Is Manor Lords on Game Pass?

Yes, sort of. Manor Lords is currently available on PC Game Pass. It was listed as one of Game Pass’ day-one drops letting players who have a subscription download it for free immediately.

While the game itself is not playable on consoles as of yet, developer Slavic Magic has revealed that they are working with Hooded Horse on an Xbox release. There’s no official date for the Xbox version of Manor Lords for now though.

In late March, Slavic Magic did reveal via a post on X that their work with Hooded Horse would begin “as soon as possible”. However, a concrete timeline is impossible to predict.

Given you can play Manor Lords via PC Game Pass, it’s likely that when the game does launch on Xbox consoles, it will be made available for Xbox Game Pass as well. We’ll be sure to update this guide with more details as they emerge.