Are Magic: The Gathering Mystery Power Boxes worth it?

Magic: The Gathering has plenty of products circulating in stores, but are the Mystery Power Boxes from Walmart worth your cash?

Wizards of the Coast have a tonne of products for Magic: The Gathering. Between the various formats like Standard and Commander, there’s a lot to keep up with. None of this is more true than for those stocking shelves.

The Mystery Power Boxes are, essentially, a great way for the store to get rid of stock they no longer need. It allows them to repack big boxes of stock into a more manageable thing and charge $45 for it.

However, these Mystery Power Boxes are notorious for repacking unwanted stock, while promising “chase” packs or decks. These have gotten considerably better than what they once were though.

Walmart changes Magic blind boxes

Originally, the Mystery Power Boxes advertised there was a chance of getting a Revised Booster (currently going for a minimum of $385 on TCGPlayer). While only a few were ever opened on camera, it was found that most players were getting excess stock from Hour of Devastation.

This was highly criticized at the time, and it seems that this time around the stores have swapped out what is going to be included.

What’s in a Magic Mystery Power Box?

The cost of $45 for the box, which includes Eclipse sleeves and deck boxes, will currently net you a random Commander deck. This makes sense, as the increase in Commander products has gone from a yearly thing to at least two per major set.

From looking at unboxing videos, a lot of the decks inside appear to be sub-$45 in value. In one video, it included Coven Counters from the Innistrad: Midnight Hunt release. This deck can currently be picked up for $18.99 on TCGPlayer, and the featured card for 25 cents.

Another found the Buckle Up preconstructed deck, which if you’re willing to shell out an additional $15 instead of the Mystery Power Boxes, you’d be able to net yourself a whole other deck.

Is it worth it to get a Mystery Power Box?

The Mystery Power Boxes might seem enticing, but you have to remember that they’re blind boxes with excess, old stock that the store is desperate to get rid of. It’s the same with the Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! packs too. Even the sleeves and deck boxes can be grabbed for cheaper elsewhere.

We’d recommend avoiding these when all is said and done. As they say, the house always wins.

