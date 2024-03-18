LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder set gets price cut at Best Buy

A must-have set for Star Wars fans, Best Buy has cut the price of the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder. Here’s what you can expect.

Every set in LEGO’s Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) is a must-have for fans of the galaxy far, far away. The LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder is one of these. It’s a fantastic piece of kit, deserving of a place on the list of best LEGO Star Wars sets for adults.

In addition, with an asking price of $239.99, it’s not as expensive as several other UCS models, which are some of the most expensive LEGO sets currently available. What’s more, this LEGO Star Wars kit has now been discounted by $20.96 to $218.99 at Best Buy.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder discounted at Best Buy

LEGO

Comprising 1890 pieces, each clicking together to create an accurate recreation of Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder, this kit is sure to provide Star Wars enthusiasts aged 18 and up with an immersive building experience. In addition, thanks to its authentic detailing and elements, this set is sure to look spectacular when displayed in your home or office.

Article continues after ad

The LEGO-reimagined X-34 Landspeeder measures four inches tall, 11.5 inches wide, and 19 inches nose-to-tail. A display stand, allowing you to recreate the hover effect, and an information plaque are included.

In addition, this set ships with minifigures of Luke Skywalker and C-3PO. There are also accessories, such as the former’s lightsaber and electrobinoculars.

Article continues after ad

LEGO

If you were planning on grabbing this kit, it’s best to do so now. It’s not often that LEGO Star Wars UCS sets get discounted. Yet, this isn’t the only one Best Buy is currently offering at a discounted price. The LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest’s price has been dropped by $124 at Best Buy for Plus members.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.