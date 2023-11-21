LEGO Star Wars Luke’s X-Wing hits historic low price for Black Friday

Save on a scale larger than the Death Star with Amazon offering an all-time lowest price on the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter set. Stay in formation pilot!

The LEGO Star Wars line offers a lot of sets to recreate iconic scenes from each corner of the franchise. However, the X-Wings making the Death Star trench run is one scene above all others fans keep in mind. Thankfully Amazon gives all the rebels a fighting chance with a great deal!

Save on LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter with Amazon

Amazon is offering a massive 35% discount on the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter set, bringing it down to its lowest price on record.

This set contains 474 pieces and four mini-figures, including R2-D2, Princess Leia in her iconic dress, rebel General Dodonna, and Luke Skywalker in his X-Wing pilot gear.

Luke Skywalker can fit into the cockpit to make the famous run to the Death Star with R2-D2 co-piloting in the astromech compartment while the rebels assist with valuable intel from the ground on Yavin IV.

While we all love the Star Wars original trilogy, we must admit we have a soft spot for the prequels, which is why we’re excited about the massive discount on the LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker for Black Friday.

While it’s not as big as the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets, which are more suitable for adult LEGO enthusiasts, this set is perfect for young LEGO fans with its hands-on play with mini-figures.

